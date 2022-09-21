Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
TPG Shutters SPAC After Failing to Find Deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG Inc said on Friday it plans to wind down its operations and return money to investors after failing to find a suitable target to merge with during market volatility. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp said it would...
Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report
Manufacturing firms are having to compete with top City banks and leading innovation companies to hire workers with digital and technical skills, according to a new report.Make UK said its study showed the digitalisation of production processes has accelerated in recent months, leaving companies “desperate” to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts.A survey of 180 manufacturers found that three in five have plans to recruit engineering technicians and production and process engineers, while one in four were looking to hire data analysts.Government must ensure that the revised Shortage Occupation List is in place as soon as possible...
Ofgem should bring down standing charge, energy boss says
Ofgem should help drive down standing charges for energy bill payers around Britain, the head of one of the country’s largest suppliers has said.Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson said that many customers cannot understand why standing charges, the part of a bill you pay regardless of how much energy you use, are so high.It comes after the business said it would knock 4% off the standing charge for customers whose bills are regulated by the energy price cap.If you reduce your energy consumption, you’re still paying your standing charges, so it reduces the incentive to save energy. And saving energy...
Hydrogen could ‘nearly double’ cost of heating a home compared with gas
Ministers’ plans to pin the UK’s energy hopes on hydrogen could nearly double the cost of heating a home by the end of the decade compared with natural gas, research has shown. Using hydrogen for home heating could prove much a more expensive option than natural gas, according...
US News and World Report
China EV Maker Leapmotor Set to Raise $800 Million in Hong Kong IPO
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is set to raise $800 million by pricing its shares at HK$48 ($6.12) each in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. While that is less than the $1.03...
US News and World Report
U.S., UK, Australia Leaders: Progress Made in Australia Getting Nuclear-Powered Sub
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine. "We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability...
US News and World Report
Japan to Drop COVID Restrictions, Ease Entry for Tourists
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Japan announced plans Thursday to relax tight COVID travel restrictions, making it easier for tourists to return to the country. Independent tourists can begin traveling to Japan on Oct. 11. Some tour groups had already been allowed. The country will also end a cap on tourist numbers, as well as pandemic-era visa requirements, according to the Associated Press.
Motley Fool
Is This Growth Stock Undervalued?
Bluebird Bio has earned approval for two innovative gene-editing treatments. Despite their regulatory wins, both of these products have an uphill battle ahead. Considering these challenges, Bluebird's stock remains risky. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
US News and World Report
Instacart Cuts Staff, Curbs Hiring Before IPO, the Information Reports
(Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc has been letting go staff, slowing hiring and curbing other expenses as it heads toward a public listing, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Instacart in May said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to...
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, making it tougher for companies like Invitae to raise cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Mighty Capital’s thesis is that the best product wins — even more so in a downturn
The San Francisco-based VC firm has a core thesis: The best product wins. And changed macro conditions don’t invalidate it. On the contrary, Mighty Capital’s founding managing partner, SC Moatti, told TechCrunch that it is “perhaps more relevant now than ever.”. SC Moatti is a former Facebook...
US News and World Report
Brokerages Jump on Report SEC Stops Short of Banning PFOF Deals
(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
TechCrunch
For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong.
Chunghwa Telecom Announced the Success of its 5G Private Network Deployment Project for DELTA Thailand with Joint Efforts of National Telecom Thailand and The White Space
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Chunghwa Telecom announces the successful deployment of the 5G Private Network for DELTA Electronics (Thailand) Bangpoo factory (Plant 1) this year, following the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 5G private network collaboration by National Telecom (NT), The WhiteSpace (The WSP), and DELTA Electronics (Thailand) and Chunghwa Telecom in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005411/en/ CHT President Shui-Yi Kuo, Delta Electronics (Thailand) President Jackie Chang, NT President Sanpachai Huvanandana & The WSP Board of Directors Chaiyod Chirabowornku (left to right) at 5G Smart Integral Solutions Day in Thailand. (Photo: Business Wire)
The dollar is sliding against the yen after Japan's market intervention, but the yen's advance won't last long, analysts say
The US dollar dropped against the Japanese yen on Thursday after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998. Japan is trying to defend the yen's value which has dropped 25% against the greenback this year. One analyst said the timing was "very poor," following immediately...
US News and World Report
Russia to Spend $600 Billion on Defence and Security by 2025 - Source
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is planning to spend a total of 34 trillion roubles ($600 billion) on national defence, security and law enforcement between 2022 and 2025 under its latest expenditure plan, a source familiar with finance ministry calculations told Reuters on Friday. Russia is engaged in a costly military...
BoE's Haskel sees tension with government fiscal expansion
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said the UK central bank was in a difficult position as the government's expansionary fiscal policy appeared to place it at odds with the BoE's efforts to cool inflation.
FOXBusiness
Market turbulence, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty prompt dip in fintech investment: KPMG
Global investment in fintech tumbled in the first half of 2022 as investors contended with geopolitical uncertainty, turbulence in the public markets, scorching hot inflation and rising interest rates. According to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report released in September, total fintech investment fell from $111.2 billion in the second half...
