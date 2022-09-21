ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Driver trying to escape goes wrong way on I-20, smashing into cars, troopers say

 4 days ago
ATLANTA — A wreck blocked several lanes of Interstate 20 at the downtown connector.

The wreck happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed three cars were involved.

A driver trying to get away from a state trooper caused the crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators say a trooper tried to pull the car over for driving in the emergency lane of I-20.

The driver made a U-turn and sped the wrong way down I-20, according to troopers.

Investigators say the car slammed into two other vehicles, causing one to overturn.

Despite the damage, no one was seriously hurt.

The driver who caused the cash ran away and has not been found.

