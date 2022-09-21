ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Earl Now Heading Towards Bermuda

Hurricane Earl is getting closer; that is why Bermuda is now under a hurricane watch. On Wednesday night, Earl had continuous gusts of 100 mph, and according to AccuWeather analysts, those winds will only get stronger when it passes the Bermudan islands to the east. Earl Going to Bermuda. As...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Ocean#Caribbean#Hurricane Hermine#Tropical Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS LA

Hurricane Fiona closes in on Bermuda as Category 4 storm

After causing major destruction in Puerto Rico — and then hitting the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos Islands — Hurricane Fiona was scheduled to pass close to Bermuda late Thursday as a Category 4 storm. Bermudan authorities were opening shelters and announced schools and offices would be closed Friday. As of late Thursday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. It was centered about 195 miles southwest of Bermuda, heading northeast at 21 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Fiona brings heavy rain, wind to Canada after pounding Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country's history. Fiona, which started the day as...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda, up to 8 dead in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it heads towards Bermuda. An estimated 1.07 million homes and businesses remained without power in Puerto Rico. Michelle Pitcher, deputy director of the Bermuda Weather Service, says that Bermuda's lack of protective shores leaves the island at higher risk of severe flooding.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy