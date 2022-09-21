ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Local
California Lifestyle
Carpinteria, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Carpinteria, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing Westlake Village Woman Found Safe

A 38-year-old woman who went missing for a week and was last seen in Westlake Village was found safe Friday. Tessa Nichole Coombs went missing on Sept. 15 in the 31000 block of Foxfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The LASD did not release any details about...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Ventura County Reporter

County grapples with concerns over unpermitted food vendors

A Facebook post by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division asking people to report food vendors operating without a health permit clearly touched a nerve for many people, because it quickly resulted in more than 500 comments expressing a variety of views. While some people agreed with county officials that...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: New Simi Valley industrial park signs tenant

Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley. (courtesy photo) An undisclosed entertainment equipment supplier has committed to a nearly 135,600-square-foot site at an industrial park in Simi Valley. Newmark recently announced the industrial lease at the Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex that’s still under construction. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, Executive Managing…
SIMI VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Heat Wave Returns

Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Unhoused residents share their experiences in Stories from the Street

The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

ARB appointment, amendments to coastal program on upcoming city agenda

The Carpinteria City Council is scheduled to consider a new appointment to the Carpinteria Architectural Review Board (ARB) at its upcoming Sept. 26 meeting. ARB member Jason Rodriguez resigned from his position in late July, creating a vacancy on the board. The city received one application to fill the position: Carpinteria City Council district five candidate Patrick O’Connor.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup

The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
GOLETA, CA

