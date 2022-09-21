ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battled another suspicious fire on the city’s east side Friday afternoon. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber said....
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?

Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Residents pick up pieces after Hogarth Ave. explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been ten months since a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue left the Flint neighborhood in ruins. Residents have been told they can finally begin to clean up and move forward. The explosion killed two. “It hasn’t been a picnic. That’s for sure,” said Phil...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
Great Lakes Now

State cracks down on Flint company after Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — State regulators on Monday ordered a Flint chemical company to truck wastewater to a water treatment plant, weeks after it was blamed for an oily discharge in the Flint River. The 11-page order describes disputes between Lockhart Chemical and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Driver causes damage at Port Sanilac Harbor; drives pickup truck into lake

The Port Sanilac Volunteer Fire Department and officers from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department responded to a submerged pickup truck early Saturday morning at the Port Sanilac Harbor. Authorities were called to the harbor shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 2010 Ford F-150 submerged head-first in the lake, with the cab of the truck almost fully submerged in the water. Investigation revealed the truck, driven by a 24-year old Carsonville man, was heading east on Main Street in Port Sanilac and drove through a guard rail at the end of the street. The driver then struck a transformer box, knocking out power to the harbor, before striking a dock and coming to rest in the water. No injuries were reported in the crash, and alcohol does appear to have been a factor. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and possible charges.
PORT SANILAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI

