The North Platte Community College softball team is hosting a Haunted Corn Maze this October. The theme this year is Children of the Corn. “Any and every costume will be out there,” said head coach Janelle Higgins, via a press release. “We are excited to offer a haunted experience on our campus and not have to travel to do so and provide the community with something different from previous years.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO