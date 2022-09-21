ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

foxnebraska.com

Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul

Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
KSNB Local4

Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
kiwaradio.com

Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man

Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
North Platte Telegraph

Canteen caravans came from across west central Nebraska

As one might expect, the bulk of the 125 communities on North Platte’s World War II Canteen Honor Roll came from the 22 west central Nebraska counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area. Several of them are represented in the following Canteen stories excerpted from the area’s wartime...
North Platte Telegraph

Interlocal deals, Cooper retirement also on Lincoln County Board agenda

Before turning to their 2022-23 budget hearings and votes, Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider four interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte. The County Board will debate starting at 9:30 a.m. whether to continue agreements under which the city provides Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatching services and the city maintains certain roads in the county’s jurisdiction and vice versa.
klkntv.com

West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
North Platte Telegraph

Telegraph area honors and awards: Sept. 25

OMAHA — Clarkson College has announced that Kayla Dotson of North Platte has been named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She is the daughter of Jim and Stacy Dotson and currently works at Great Plains Health.
klkntv.com

Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Community College softball to host Haunted Corn Maze in North Platte

The North Platte Community College softball team is hosting a Haunted Corn Maze this October. The theme this year is Children of the Corn. “Any and every costume will be out there,” said head coach Janelle Higgins, via a press release. “We are excited to offer a haunted experience on our campus and not have to travel to do so and provide the community with something different from previous years.”
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitos in Lincoln County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the West Central District Health Department said in a press release Saturday. The end of the summer season, August through September, is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported, the release said.. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
North Platte Telegraph

Street repairs at East Second and North Dewey to start Monday

Western Engineering subcontractor Steele’s Construction will begin street repairs in the area of East Second and North Dewey streets starting on Monday until repairs are complete. Lane closures may occur at times during this period. Alternate routes may be utilized as necessary as traffic in this area will be...
North Platte Telegraph

Annexation, TIF status for land near Indian Meadows on planning agenda

North Platte Planning Commission members Monday will take up a quartet of proposed actions intended to open up more space for housing on the city’s far southwest edge. Public hearings will be held on each before the panel votes whether to recommend that the City Council rezone city-owned land, annex that land and two adjoining parcels and declare those parcels and others to their north and east eligible for tax increment financing.
North Platte Telegraph

Overton defeats Southwest to win Sutherland Invite

SUTHERLAND — Overton’s Jolee Ryan recorded an unofficial 18 kills, and Natalie Wood added 12 more as the Eagles defeated Southwest 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 to win the Sutherland Invite on Saturday in Sutherland. “I thought we did a nice job,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We maybe had...
