news3lv.com
18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a flatbed semi-truck and a Toyota were involved in the collision. A car was traveling north, the semi-truck traveling south. The driver of the Toyota made a left turn in front of the truck and both vehicles crashed. The truck continued south and crashed into a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police need help identifying suspects in Spring Valley armed robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley area command are asking for the public's help identifying two wanted robbery suspects. The incident happened on Saturday, September 26, at around 7:30 a.m. near Buffalo Dr and Patrick Ln. In the pictures released by...
Man dead, officer injured in Henderson police shooting near St. Rose, Eastern
Henderson police said the man who was shot by police Monday morning on Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway has died.
Both drivers die in Las Vegas Boulevard crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, according to NSP. It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane. According to a tweet from NSP, the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
KTNV
Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. All right lanes are currently...
Las Vegas Boulevard reopen after deadly crash
Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
‘He took my dad’s life,’ Family of Las Vegas man killed in DUI crash says driver’s 2nd fatal offense was preventable
The family of a Las Vegas man who a driver -- high on drugs -- killed 10 years ago said hearing the same driver faces charges of DUI resulting in death again highlights how the system is failing.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
nt, the crash was reported around 4:35 a.m., and the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV.
L.A. Weekly
Robert Schneider Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Box-Truck Collision near Decatur Boulevard. The incident happened around 11:25 a.m., near Decatur Boulevard on September 19th. Per reports, the rider of westbound 2019 Yamaha motorcycle was approaching a private driveway when the driver of an eastbound 2022 white box truck failed to yield and struck the motorcycle.
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
Henderson police: Men charged with murder in beating death of man outside business
Two men are facing charges of open murder in the beating death Friday night of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.
Las Vegas man accused of DUI drove onto wrong side of road, slammed into parked car, killing driver: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of causing a deadly crash early Thursday morning was showing signs of impairment at the scene, Las Vegas Metro police said. Prentiss Bates, 50, allegedly hit a raised median, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the front of a parked car, killing its […]
Police: Woman in custody for allegedly shooting, killing another woman
The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
Las Vegas police: Woman heard voices, saw visions before stabbing, killing older roommate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her older roommate in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard allegedly heard voices in the days before the stabbing, her arrest report said. Police arrested Hailey Brown early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and child abuse. Officers found the victim, 63-year-old Teresa […]
