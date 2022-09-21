ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Both drivers die in Las Vegas Boulevard crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, according to NSP. It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane. According to a tweet from NSP, the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. All right lanes are currently...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
LAS VEGAS, NV

