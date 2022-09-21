LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.

