Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
US 101 Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Re-opens Following Improvement Project
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A major improvement project of the US Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing at Butterfly Lane in Montecito is complete. A 24/7 closure of the undercrossing since November 2021 has allowed for the construction of walls and stairways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction activities before the full opening included electrical work, landscaping, irrigation and the installation of fences, gates, and railings.
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Tunnel Has Reopened
••• The pedestrian tunnel linking Coast Village Circle and Butterfly Lane has reopened. The entrances are a bit municipal for my taste, and the inside doesn’t look much different, but nearby residents must be relieved to have it back. ••• Opening September 30 at Sullivan Goss: “the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Carpinteria’s Crossroads: The Future of Linden Avenue
Carpinteria’s small-town identity may be going through some big changes soon, with three big-thinking developments slated to reshape the look and feel of the main strip on Linden Avenue. In a community typically resistant to change — full of residents not shy about voicing their displeasure with new developments — Carpinteria’s city leadership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters stop brush fire near 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Firefighters were able to stop a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday morning.
Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend
BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
mynewsla.com
Missing Westlake Village Woman Found Safe
A 38-year-old woman who went missing for a week and was last seen in Westlake Village was found safe Friday. Tessa Nichole Coombs went missing on Sept. 15 in the 31000 block of Foxfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The LASD did not release any details about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvta.com
One DUI Arrest At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police made one DUI arrest at their weekend checkpoint. It was held Saturday night from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Main Street east of Callens Road. Police say that 779 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 482 drivers contacted and screened. They say that 10 Field Sobriety Tests...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
oxnardpd.org
Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Bicyclist
BICYCLIST: Male (name withheld pending next of kin notification) CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator. On September 19, 2022, at approximately 1939 hours, officers from the Oxnard Police Department and E.M.S. personnel responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The collision occurred at the Saviers Road and Glacier Avenue intersection.
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
Man, 21, dead after vehicle crashes into ravine in Calabasas
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a ravine in Calabasas Saturday afternoon, but after some investigating, officials believe the fatal crash took place a day or two before. The call came in just after 4 p.m., and deputies headed to...
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
kvta.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Returns
Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
Video: Watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket roared into space on a cloudless day along the Santa Barbara County coast.
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Comments / 0