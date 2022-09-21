Read full article on original website
Coastal View
ARB appointment, amendments to coastal program on upcoming city agenda
The Carpinteria City Council is scheduled to consider a new appointment to the Carpinteria Architectural Review Board (ARB) at its upcoming Sept. 26 meeting. ARB member Jason Rodriguez resigned from his position in late July, creating a vacancy on the board. The city received one application to fill the position: Carpinteria City Council district five candidate Patrick O’Connor.
Coastal View
School board to review AHA! program, approve local clubs' Avofest participation
The Carpinteria Unified School Board is set to review the end of the year summary for the Attitudes, Harmony and Achievement (AHA!) program for 2021-22, at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. AHA! is a social and emotional learning program focused on social awareness, relationships and social skills, to help...
