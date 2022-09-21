Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football - Sept. 24, 2022
The Michigan State Spartans are currently on a two-game losing streak. MSU was dominated by the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 34-7, and currently stand at 2-2 on the 2022 season. Offensively, the Spartans could not finish drives, and turned the ball over...
Spartan Reacts: Will Michigan State reach a bowl game this season?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Things have gotten bad in East Lansing. Fans, who just a few weeks ago...
Ohio State at Michigan State football set for 4 p.m. kickoff on ABC
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Six matchup against Ohio State has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Michigan State fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the past five games in the series that have seen Ohio State’s average win margin at 35 points per contest. Overall, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak in the series heading into the Oct. 8 matchup in East Lansing. In fact, the last time MSU has won against OSU in its home stadium was last millennium in a 23-7 victory in 1999.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from loss to Minnesota
The Michigan State Spartans were outplayed from start to finish on Saturday, narrowly avoiding being shut out at home for the first time since 2020. It was an absolute beat down at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, by a final score of 34-7, and on the heels of last week’s loss at Washington, the concern for the Spartans’ season is growing.
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker says “I’m really not happy with what I’m seeing”
Michigan State fell at home to Minnesota on Saturday by a final score of 34-7. The Spartans drop to 2-2 on the season after a second-straight loss. After the loss, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media about his team’s performance. Tucker complimented Minnesota to open...
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Minnesota
The Michigan State Spartans will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers to open up Big Ten Conference play this Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on the Big Ten Network. Minnesota comes in at 3-0, with all of the Gophers’ victories in decisive fashion against weak competition. Meanwhile, the Spartans seek to bounce back from a road loss against the Washington Huskies.
