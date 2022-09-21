Read full article on original website
Richard Bowman
4d ago
Pretty soon there will be nothing left of the original villages format left . So sad a lot of what attracted people to the villages is being removed .
villages-news.com
villages-news.com
The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run
The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
Villages Daily Sun
Villager starts a new pug club
When a dozen pugs and their owners take a stroll around Lake Sumter Landing Town Square, it brings a smile to Jan Adams’ face. “Their personalities are just so charming,” she said of the pugs. “They’re devoted and loyal, and pugs don’t know any strangers. They’re not afraid of people and love the attention.”
villages-news.com
Job fair set next month at Lady Lake Public Library
Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at a free job fair. The Town of Lady Lake will be hosting an area-wide pop-up job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lady Lake Public Library.
villages-news.com
Robert and Helen Newberg
Robert (Bob) Arthur Newberg passed away July 28, 2022. His beloved wife Helen Ruth Newberg passed away August 27, 2022. They were married for 68 years. Both were born and raised in Chicago. They moved to Colorado in 1965 with their five children, settling in Arvada. In 2003, leaving the snow behind, they retired to The Villages, Florida. In December 2021 they moved to Houston, Texas where they both passed into eternal life.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
villages-news.com
Elizabeth Gillick Yates
Our beloved Elizabeth “Betsy” Gillick Yates left this world suddenly and peacefully on September 21st at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends. Betsy was born on November 9th, 1955 to Bill and Dorothy Gillick in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating Lewiston-Porter Central High School and Keuka College, Betsy went on to a career in nursing before dedicating time raising her two boys, Chad and Hunter. Betsy spent her days gardening, volunteering, cooking, and spreading joy wherever she went.
villages-news.com
Elisa Cruz
Elisa Cruz, 93, of The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022. Elisa was born on January 28, 1929, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, to her loving parents; Juan and Probidencia (Gomez) Cruz. Elisa was of the Catholic faith and was a dedicated member to her...
Villages Daily Sun
Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales
St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
villages-news.com
Dennis Charles Wirtz
Dennis Charles Wirtz, 70, of the Villages, Florida, our dearest husband, father, and brother, sadly passed away September 13, 2022 of heart failure. He was a loving husband to Julie Pennington Wirtz, father of daughter Lyndsey Michelle (Wirtz) Eksili (husband Bilal) of Fairfax, Virginia, brother to Meredyth Jo (Wirtz) Parrish, PhD. (James) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Den also leaves a brother-in-law James Minucci, also of the Villages, and four nephews.
villages-news.com
James ‘John’ Leduc
James ‘John’ Leduc, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 93, passed away 18 September 2022 in The Villages, Florida. John was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served honorably for 20 years with tours in Korea, Japan, Viet Nam and numerous stateside assignments. He is survived...
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest
A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.
villages-news.com
Henrietta Lerz
Henrietta Frances (Del Gobbo) Lerz, wife of Adolph (Al) Lerz died at home in The Villages FL on September 10, 2022. She was formerly from Waterbury CT. Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Henry and Helen (Hassinger) Del Gobbo, her sister Karen Del Gobbo Coscia (Nick) and her brother Dennis Del Gobbo.
villages-news.com
Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017
Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
WCJB
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
