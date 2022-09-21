Read full article on original website
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
Yardbarker
Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua are ready to bring aggressiveness and physicality to the Canucks’ lineup
You never want to rely on your fourth line. But when a team is in a funk, a fourth line can act as a defibrillator of sorts, and bring a team to life. If the Canucks are going to take a step and become a playoff team, they are going to have to find chemistry throughout the lineup. The top-nine has been talked about ad nauseam this offseason and for good reason — having J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Bo Horvat down the middle sets any team’s forward group up for success. You’re looking at a proficient top end of your lineup when you add talented wingers like Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin, and more, it becomes even more lethal.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Head Into First Preseason Tilt | Training Camp Day 5
Chicago wraps last day of practice ahead of four-game week in preseason action. Head coach Luke Richardson cracked open a cold one before his a press conference after Monday's practice at Fifth Third Arena. He was celebrating the launch of the Blackhawks Pale Ale -- delivering reporters a round of...
NHL
Medical updates from training camp - Sept. 26
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens provided updates on the status of several injured players on Monday. Captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury) is skating again and continuing his rehab. He is expected to return in one week. Defenseman Joel Edmundson (lower back injury) is making progress in his recovery, but he remains...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers Launch New Docuseries: The Standard
PHILADELPHIA, PA (September 26, 2022) - Today the Philadelphia Flyers in-house content shop, On the Fly Productions, announced the launch of its newest docuseries The Standard. Following back-to-back seasons with extremely limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Standard will give fans a new opportunity to peek behind the curtain as the docuseries takes them behind the scenes of this year's training camp.
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
2022-23 preseason pregame video: for fans, by fans
MONTREAL - The Habs' pregame, starring...you!. With over 4.6M combined followers across the team's social platforms, the Canadiens' Web crew sees plenty of slick fan-made content floating across our mentions on the daily. From gifs and memes to TikToks and reaction Reels, it's clear Habs fans aren't just the most passionate fans in the game IRL, they're also some of the most creative online.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes
The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
Gretzky nearly became teammates with Gordie Howe in 1978
'Great One' could have joined his idol with Hartford in WHA, signed with Indianapolis instead. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday. This week, Fischler reveals how Wayne Gretzky came very...
NHL
Kings Make Additional Training Camp Roster Move
The LA Kings have announced the following player transaction:. • Defenseman Angus Booth has been reassigned to the Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) The Kings now have 56 players on their training camp roster (33 forwards; 17 defensemen; 6 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The team is set...
NHL
Golden Knights Fall in Preseason Opener, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their first game of the preseason to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1, on Sunday night at Ball Arena. Paul Cotter scored a power-play late in the first period to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Colorado scored three times to claim the 3-1 win.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at the morning skate - Sept. 26
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday ahead of the preseason opener against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Monday, September 26. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 62 - Owen...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
NHL
Caps, Sabres Tangle in Exhibition Opener
Some 48 hours after they took the ice for their first practice session of training camp, a group of 20 Capitals will suit up to take on the Buffalo Sabres in the first of Washington's six exhibition tune-ups this fall. As is typically the case early in the preseason, expect...
