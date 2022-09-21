Read full article on original website
theScore
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and missed the Dolphins' last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back...
Falcons-Seahawks Notebook: How Did Atlanta Get First Win?
What are the biggest takeaways from the Falcons' win over the Seattle Seahawks?
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
theScore
Report: Patriots believe Jones suffered high ankle sprain
The New England Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on Jones' ankle...
NFL・
theScore
Dodgers' Roberts: Kimbrel's 'stuff is starting to slide'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels uneasy about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after another rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. "You can't hit the leadoff hitter with a breaking ball," Roberts said postgame, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit, fastball velocity. I've just got to continue to look at this. We've got to have our best guys at the back end."
Giannis Reveals Who He Thinks Is the NBA’s Best Player
The Bucks star pointed to the roster of the defending champs for his answer.
NBA・
Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the CBS Sports top 100 NBA players list
The Pacers have two of the NBA's top 100 players, according to CBS Sports
theScore
Pujols isn't worried about No. 700 HR ball: 'Souvenirs are for the fans'
St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols isn't concerned about getting the ball he blasted into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium for his 700th career home run. "Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols said postgame Friday after becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach...
theScore
Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show
NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music. Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football.
theScore
4 biggest head-scratchers from NHL offseason
The NHL produced no shortage of action this past offseason. While there are many angles to break down and events to analyze, we're going to focus on the moves that left us asking one simple question: "Why?" Flyers confuse everybody. If there's one team that puzzled everybody this summer, it's...
NHL・
theScore
CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 4's biggest games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. After bursting onto the scene with a couple brilliant performances as a freshman, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's poor play held Clemson back last season. The Tigers ranked 103rd in the country in passing offense last year and sat 76th in that stat heading into play at Wake Forest on Saturday. It's safe to say that number will look significantly better after a dramatic win against the Demon Deacons.
theScore
Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman
The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
theScore
Blue Jays split 4-game series with Rays after 2 HRs from Springer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's two-year reign as AL East champion is over. George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rays 7-1 on Sunday to gain a four-game split. The New York Yankees hold...
theScore
Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain
The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
theScore
Iguodala to return to Warriors for final season
Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. Iguodala, 38, played with the Warriors last season after spending the previous two campaigns with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward made 31 appearances last season, averaging four points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He also won his fourth career championship.
theScore
Cora: Red Sox will be 'prepared to bring Xander back'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes his team will be ready to re-sign Xander Bogaerts if the star shortstop decides to test free agency during the offseason. "I do believe, going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months ... we're going to be prepared to bring Xander back," Cora said on the "Off the Pike" podcast. "You know, obviously, it takes two. Like I've always said, the ball's in his court right now.
