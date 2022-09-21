College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. After bursting onto the scene with a couple brilliant performances as a freshman, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's poor play held Clemson back last season. The Tigers ranked 103rd in the country in passing offense last year and sat 76th in that stat heading into play at Wake Forest on Saturday. It's safe to say that number will look significantly better after a dramatic win against the Demon Deacons.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO