ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and missed the Dolphins' last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
theScore

Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Report: Patriots believe Jones suffered high ankle sprain

The New England Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on Jones' ankle...
NFL
theScore

Dodgers' Roberts: Kimbrel's 'stuff is starting to slide'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels uneasy about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after another rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. "You can't hit the leadoff hitter with a breaking ball," Roberts said postgame, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit, fastball velocity. I've just got to continue to look at this. We've got to have our best guys at the back end."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
theScore

Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music. Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football.
GLENDALE, AZ
theScore

4 biggest head-scratchers from NHL offseason

The NHL produced no shortage of action this past offseason. While there are many angles to break down and events to analyze, we're going to focus on the moves that left us asking one simple question: "Why?" Flyers confuse everybody. If there's one team that puzzled everybody this summer, it's...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bears#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfloncbs
theScore

CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 4's biggest games

College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. After bursting onto the scene with a couple brilliant performances as a freshman, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's poor play held Clemson back last season. The Tigers ranked 103rd in the country in passing offense last year and sat 76th in that stat heading into play at Wake Forest on Saturday. It's safe to say that number will look significantly better after a dramatic win against the Demon Deacons.
CLEMSON, SC
theScore

Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman

The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
BRONX, NY
theScore

Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain

The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Iguodala to return to Warriors for final season

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. Iguodala, 38, played with the Warriors last season after spending the previous two campaigns with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward made 31 appearances last season, averaging four points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He also won his fourth career championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Cora: Red Sox will be 'prepared to bring Xander back'

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes his team will be ready to re-sign Xander Bogaerts if the star shortstop decides to test free agency during the offseason. "I do believe, going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months ... we're going to be prepared to bring Xander back," Cora said on the "Off the Pike" podcast. "You know, obviously, it takes two. Like I've always said, the ball's in his court right now.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy