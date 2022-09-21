Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is calling for patience ahead of another rebuilding season for his team. "I don't think anybody would say that we're not a work in progress,"Presti said at a press conference Thursday. "At the same time, I think we're a better team than we were this time last year, and we're going to be a better team at the end of this season."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO