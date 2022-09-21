Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
The Boston Celtics are mulling possible discipline for head coach Ime Udoka due to a violation of organizational guidelines, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was deemed to have broken the Celtics' code of conduct by having an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. Udoka reportedly had an intimate relationship with a female staffer, which breached the team's code of conduct. The Celtics officially attributed Udoka's ban to "violations of team policies" but did not provide specifics.
Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill has died at 22 years old, the school announced Wednesday. Hill's family said it recently learned of his passing after he had gone missing in Costa Rica, according to ESPN. "We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," his...
It looks like Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner won't be on another team to being the season. On a radio appearance with 107.5 The Fan, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said the seven-year veteran will be the team's starting center on opening night. "From a basketball standpoint, he's an...
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five drills, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced Thursday, according to the L.A. Times' Andrew Greif. "He feels great, wants to participate in everything. ... As an organization, we want to be cautious," Frank said, according to The Orange...
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is calling for patience ahead of another rebuilding season for his team. "I don't think anybody would say that we're not a work in progress,"Presti said at a press conference Thursday. "At the same time, I think we're a better team than we were this time last year, and we're going to be a better team at the end of this season."
The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30 against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced Wednesday. Mikan played seven seasons for the then-Minneapolis Lakers, leading the club to their first five titles in franchise history. The Hall of Famer earned six All-NBA first-team selections, four All-Star nods, three scoring titles, and one MVP award during his illustrious career.
Ben Simmons' tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers didn't end on the best of terms, but the Brooklyn Nets guard still has a lot of love for the city where he began his NBA career. "Philly is obviously a sports city. And my experience playing there was incredible," Simmons said during...
The Minnesota Twins will be without their star center fielder for the remainder of the 2022 campaign as Byron Buxton is slated to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday. He is expected to be ready for spring training, and the operation is reportedly being described as an insignificant "cleanup," according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly can become an unrestricted free agent once the 2022-23 season concludes, but the veteran center isn't rushing to put pen to paper before the new campaign begins. "I feel like because we have such a good team and some new faces, the focus is...
Despite being a trending topic for most of the dog days of the offseason, Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane says he hasn't paid much attention to swirling trade rumors. Kane is entering the final year of his contract while Chicago is set to embark on a potentially lengthy rebuild, leading...
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews won't let contract discussions turn into a distraction this coming season. "I want to be clear about the contract stuff. I'm going to touch on it today, and that's it," the reigning MVP said Wednesday as Toronto opened training camp, per Sports Illustrated's David Alter. "I'm focused on the season, and we'll deal with it then. I love playing here, I consider it home now."
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw doesn't seem ready to hang up his cleats after this season. "As of now, I haven't really thought a whole lot about next year. But I do think I'm leaning towards playing over not, for sure," Kershaw said, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.
