Server Takes Revenge on Customer After They Dine and Dash
"Hope these were $125," said Jessica Guevara, after stomping on a pair of glasses that the alleged dine-and-dasher left behind.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Walmart announces major change to the way we shop – and it won’t cost you
WALMART has uncovered a new change that will change the way their customers experience shopping. The store will begin offering advancements in recycling that can make certain items easier to keep, and helps solves shoppers the issue of what to do with their empty containers. Mega-retailer Walmart will be collaborating...
Instacart teams with retailers to create grocery stores powered by its tech
Instacart may have thrived on deliveries at the height of the pandemic, but it's adapting to an era when many people are once again comfortable with in-person grocery shopping. The company is introducing a Connected Store "experience" that uses new and existing technology to theoretically blend the advantages of delivery apps and retail.
US rents surge, leaving behind generation of younger workers
The cost of renting a home in the United States is surging and young workers have felt the sharpest pain, many of them taking on additional jobs or roommates to afford housing costs. Household rents in 2021 jumped 10% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Census Bureau estimates released last week....
Biden approves Florida emergency declaration for Ian, which could hit as major hurricane
President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Florida in anticipation that Tropical Storm Ian could hit the state as a major hurricane next week.
Lidl reveals it’s slashing prices on more than 100 products in inflation-busting move – see exact date
LIDL shoppers will be excited to learn that the retail chain is slashing prices on more than 100 products in an inflation-busting move. A discount campaign will be extended to provide a bigger net of saving for shoppers struggling with the rising cost of groceries. Over 100 items in all...
Food prices are soaring, and that's changed how we eat
Lisa Altman used to take pride in being able to eat what she wanted without worrying much about the cost.
