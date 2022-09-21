ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Independent

Trump threatens to deport ‘millions and millions’ of immigrants if re-elected

Former president Donald Trump has suggested he will deport millions of immigrants if he is re-elected in 2024.During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he was asked how long it would take him to “get things back to where you had it when you left”, if he was elected president again.“Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals,” the former president replied.“Would you deport them?” Hannity asked. “The bad ones I would deport. Millions and millions of people have – they’re...
POLITICO

Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation

Stella Rouse is professor of government and politics and associate director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Shibley Telhami is distinguished scholar-teacher, professor of government and politics, and director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Christian nationalism, a belief that the United States was...
Georgia State
The Hill

New evidence shows GOP’s Trump problem may be getting worse

Republicans are growing more concerned that President Trump could be a drag — and not a help — in tight midterm races that will determine the majorities in the House and Senate. Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Republican voters, but he’s just as unpopular with Democrats, and there...
Reuters

Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
msn.com

New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline

As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
msn.com

The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined

When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
The Independent

Women with type 2 diabetes have 60% increased chance of early death – research

Women in the UK with type 2 diabetes have a 60% increased risk of an early death and will live five years less than the average woman in the general population, early research suggests.Scientists have also found that men with the disease have a 44% increased risk of dying prematurely and live 4.5 years less.Results also suggest that smoking shortens the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by 10 years, while diagnosis at a younger age cuts life expectancy by over eight years.The findings, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden, are...
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines

A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
The Atlantic

Fauci Addresses ‘The Pandemic Is Over’

Several days after President Joe Biden declared that “the pandemic is over,” Anthony Fauci weighed in on the president’s controversial remarks during an interview at The Atlantic Festival, an annual live event in Washington, D.C. “He was saying we’re in a much better place with regard to...
Daily Mail

Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds

Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows North Korea could soon conduct submarine missile test, US think tank says

North Korea could be preparing to conduct a submarine-launched ballistic missile test and it is appears ready to do it “on short notice” on Kim Jong-un’s orders, US-based think tanks have said.New satellite imagery has revealed new construction and barges at the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of the country, which is critical to North Korea’s new ballistic missile submarine (SSB).Six news barges and vessels were detected gathered around the submarine construction hall which was not previously present, according to the 38 North, a programme of nonpartisan think tank Stimson Centre which monitors North Korea.The images were...
