Woman accused of hitting, killing Pa. state troopers and pedestrian pleads not guilty

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year in Philadelphia appeared in court Wednesday.

Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree murder. Those charges were re-filed in August after initially being dismissed in June .

Authorities said troopers Martin Mack, 33, and Branden Sisca, 29, had pulled Webb over on I-95 on March 21, but left to respond to reports of a man walking on the highway. Police said she was driving about 80 mph and had been drinking.

Prosecutors say, shortly after Mack and Sisca stopped to help that man, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 29, Webb sped by and hit the men, killing all three .

Webb is out on bail until her trial, which is likely to take place next year. She posted the required 10% of her bail last week .