ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman accused of hitting, killing Pa. state troopers and pedestrian pleads not guilty

By Kristen Johanson, Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTzuP_0i539JXQ00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year in Philadelphia appeared in court Wednesday.

Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree murder. Those charges were re-filed in August after initially being dismissed in June .

Authorities said troopers Martin Mack, 33, and Branden Sisca, 29, had pulled Webb over on I-95 on March 21, but left to respond to reports of a man walking on the highway. Police said she was driving about 80 mph and had been drinking.

Prosecutors say, shortly after Mack and Sisca stopped to help that man, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 29, Webb sped by and hit the men, killing all three .

Webb is out on bail until her trial, which is likely to take place next year. She posted the required 10% of her bail last week .

Comments / 12

Unknown Unknown
4d ago

I'm actually glad she pled NG because when she goes to trial, she's gonna lose and end up with a far worse sentence. She would've been better off taking a plea. I hope she rots in jail.

Reply(1)
22
Bean
4d ago

she deserves to be in prison. she shouldn’t have driven off even after being pulled over prior to their deaths.

Reply
9
Irma Gawd
4d ago

guess she wasn't the best at driving drunk like she bragged about. Hope she gets life

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm

A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
YEADON, PA
Daily Voice

DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death

A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
VINELAND, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy