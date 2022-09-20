ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With many upcoming concerts in Montana, and many of those in Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of shows. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun, but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "Yeah, I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage."
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Dining halls struggle with influx of students

As students get into the groove of the semester, they’re beginning to plan out their daily routes: What building do I have to be in at what time, when do I have breaks and where do I eat? This year, the latter is not so easily answered. Of MSU’s...
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one

A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
