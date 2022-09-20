With many upcoming concerts in Montana, and many of those in Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of shows. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun, but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "Yeah, I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage."

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO