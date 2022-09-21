Fire crews battling brush fire in Shadow Hills area

SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Land Fire, located in the 10000 block of North Sunland Way, around 1 p.m.

Officials said the fire was burning uphill, with winds around eight miles per hour.

As of 4 p.m., the brush fire has grown to 107 acres.

No injuries or threats to structures have been reported at this time.

