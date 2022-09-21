Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
WSYX ABC6
Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
WSYX ABC6
Jury selection begins in trial of Dublin woman accused of murdering husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection begins Monday in the case of a Dublin woman charged with shooting and killing her husband. Holli Osborn is accused of murdering her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin...
WSYX ABC6
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
fox32chicago.com
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
WSYX ABC6
Armed dad not charged after responding to active shooter at Licking Valley High School
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — The superintendent of Licking Valley Schools said a recent hoax of an active shooter could have ended in real tragedy due to at least one parent showing up armed to campus. "How that didn't turn out tragic," Superintendent Scott Beery remarked to ABC6 On Your...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said one woman died inside the club. Medics took...
1470 WMBD
Wanted man arrested by PPD
PEORIA, Ill. — A man with four warrants out for his arrest in two Illinois counties was taken into custody by Peoria Police over the weekend. On Saturday, PPD’s Special Investigations Division conducted surveillance leading to the whereabouts of a wanted individual, Joshua Alexander-Perry. Alexander-Perry, 25, was wanted...
WSYX ABC6
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
WSYX ABC6
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
WSYX ABC6
38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
WSYX ABC6
32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
