Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
PEORIA, IL
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at east Columbus club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said one woman died inside the club. Medics took...
COLUMBUS, OH
1470 WMBD

Wanted man arrested by PPD

PEORIA, Ill. — A man with four warrants out for his arrest in two Illinois counties was taken into custody by Peoria Police over the weekend. On Saturday, PPD’s Special Investigations Division conducted surveillance leading to the whereabouts of a wanted individual, Joshua Alexander-Perry. Alexander-Perry, 25, was wanted...
PEORIA, IL
WSYX ABC6

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
OHIO STATE
25newsnow.com

Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
PEORIA, IL
WSYX ABC6

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
COLUMBUS, OH

