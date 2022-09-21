Group seeking sanctions against former Indiana attorney general for role in 'Big Lie'

Read full article on original website
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path
The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate.
Fact check: False claim that Supreme Court voted to ban condoms
The Supreme Court did not vote to ban condoms. The court is on recess until October, and none of its opinions from the previous term banned condoms.
Out of 197 recognized dog breeds, these four were the most-searched on Google in the US
Out of 197 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club, less than a handful were at the top of people's minds when searching online.
