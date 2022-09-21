ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSSvh_0i538HoB00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence.

“If you are carrying or use illegal firearms in Richmond County you should go to prison. If you are a chronic predator or offender, you should stay in prison. If you are a so-called gang banger or wannabe gangster, we’re going to put you in prison,” Sheriff Roundtree said.

It comes as a three-month long operation led to numerous arrests and the seizure of dozens of guns and drugs in Richmond County.

MUGSHOTS: Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI

“The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office focused this three-month initiative to target the most violent offenders, the dangerous drug and gang organizations,” FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent Jermaine Deans said.

During Operation Grace, investigators made 119 arrests and recovered 176 firearms and hundreds of grams of narcotics as well as 33 pounds of marijuana.

In light of recent violence, Sheriff Roundtree said getting illegal firearms off the streets could help prevent future gun violence.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

“This is a very significant impact on these guns right here in Richmond County, and the destructive nature they could have done if they remained in the hands of individuals,” Sheriff Roundtree said.

Investigators said 55 alleged gang members were also arrested including members of the Loyalty Over Everything gang which has been connected to the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

“To the drug dealers and gang leaders, like the chief said, there are consequences to your actions. Our goal is not to put people in cuffs for just a few days, but to cut enterprises off at the source,” Deans said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WJBF CrimeTracker 6

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 17

Sadie
4d ago

Oh my, Jarred’s gonna have fun now! A full plate of “Let’s Make a Deal”, “How Low Can Your Bail Go”, and “Catch and Release”!! In all seriousness, I wonder how many case he will have to recuse himself from because he’s already had contact with them through his former law firm?

Reply
5
wolfgirl
4d ago

Now the cops have arrested all these thugs,the problem is doing something with them instead of just giving them a fine and a few days/months in jail!! Jail and Prison is a dam joke!!! I can think of other things but then the snobs on here will say I'm mean,they know who they are too!!!

Reply
4
Related
WJBF

Recently renovated Goodale Park in Grovetown damaged, investigators searching for vandals

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones made public Sunday night a Facebook post alerting the public that the bathrooms at Goodale Park, located 5207 Wrightsboro Road, received “substantial damage” during the weekend and vowing that the person or persons will “be prosecuted to the maximum extent allowed.” According to Grovetown Department of Public […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touching

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Guns#Shooting#Gun Violence#Drugs#Law Enforcement#Rcso#Operation Grace
WJBF

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Victims ID’d in deadly Jefferson County block party shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
LOUISVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Second arrest made in Wilkes County shooting

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and […]
WILKES COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

$5K reward offered for information on Allendale homicide

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WFXG) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the homicide of Jonathan Priester. An additional $1,000 could be awarded for information leading to an arrest. Allendale Police Chief John Sullivan requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the homicide January 25. Authorities...
ALLENDALE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following chase through Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody on Saturday morning following a chase that lasted nearly an hour. The Greenwood Police Department said they initially tried to stop the suspect for using a vehicle without permission. However, the...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy