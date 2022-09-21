Read full article on original website
Related
‘Out of control’: what the papers said about government handling of UK’s sterling crisis
Turmoil in financial markets which saw the pound fall to a record low against the dollar dominates today’s front pages. The currency tumbled as investors lost confidence in the UK’s public finances after last Friday’s mini-budget. The Guardian leads with “Sterling crisis deepens as Truss’s strategy unravels,”...
Nord Stream 2 gas leak drains into Baltic Sea: Danish authorities
A gas leak from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline drained into Baltic Sea, Danish authorities said Monday, adding that a drop in pressure was detected and advising that ships steer clear of five nautical mile radius off the island of Bornholm. Outside of that zone, the Danish Energy...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0