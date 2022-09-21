Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages. All proceeds...
KBTX.com
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com
Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m. Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com
“Cooling College Station” city leaders considering five-year urban heat mitigation plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The city of College Station is furthering its efforts to diminish and mitigate the impacts of heat islands throughout the city. College Station staff gave a presentation to city leaders during Thursday night’s council meeting. The plan “Cooling College Station” is a five-year comprehensive plan...
KBTX.com
‘Texas A&M Today’ Premieres Sept. 26 On KAMU-TV
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KAMU-TV on Monday will debut “Texas A&M Today,” an original 30-minute show highlighting history and art lessons that aren’t tied to grades or a classroom: Featured will be an engineering-based creative collection worth millions and a professor who spent two years literally carving Aggie traditions out of walnut wood.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
KBTX.com
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make the latest DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week 5 of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 5 after beating Leander in their district opener 38-10. In Class...
KBTX.com
Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
KBTX.com
Somerville defeats Yorktown at home
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Yeguas defeated the Yorktown Wildcats at home on Sept. 23. in a district game. The wildcats started out strong. Early in the first, Quarterback Dalton Eckhardt finds Aiden Nunez for a touchdown. Wildcats lead 7-0. Yorktown strikes again when Aiden Nunez finds the end zone...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 9 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
KBTX.com
El Campo hands Navasota their second loss of the season in close battle
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It was an exciting game tonight as the Navasota Rattlers took on the El Campo Ricebirds. The scoring would kick off with a 15 yard rushing touchdown from Navasota’s Deontray Scott, giving the Rattlers an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt. Navasota...
KBTX.com
Buffalo stampedes past Normangee 46-0
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison got a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Xander Cheek and rolled to a 46-0 win over Normangee Friday night at Panther Stadium. Up 12-0 in the second quarter Buffalo quarterback Cole Davis threw a screen pass to Craig Shannon on 3rd and 21. He winds up taking it to the end zone for a 32 yard touchdown reception to make it 19-0.
KBTX.com
Aggies Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
KBTX.com
Strong Field Awaits Aggies at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team will take on a strong field at the SEC Match Play Preview Sunday through Tuesday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club. In the tournament’s unique format, all 14 SEC schools will compete in 54...
KBTX.com
College Station opens up district play with win over Leander
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander 38-10 on Friday night in their District 11-5A Division I opener at Cougar Field. Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on a dominant night on the ground for the College Station. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a couple of rushing touchdowns, Anthony Trevino scored the Cougar’s first touchdown before exiting the game with an injury, and Wilson Stapp also added a score on the ground. Quarterback Arrington Maiden almost scored on an 82-yard run before being brought down at the one-yard line. Maiden had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tisdell Jr. in the third quarter.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop SEC Road Match at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were defeated in Sunday’s road match against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-0. Luck was not on the Aggies’ side from the beginning of the match at Alabama Soccer Complex as A&M’s Mia Pante ripped a beautiful shot from 14 yards out that faded late and hit the post in the first minute of play.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
