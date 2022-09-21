ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Toyota GR Supra

When the Toyota GR Supra launched a few years ago, diehard enthusiasts were furious that it wasn't available with a manual transmission option. After three model years on sale, Toyota has answered those demands, offering the 2023 GR Supra with a six-speed manual on all six-cylinder models. We've driven aftermarket efforts before, but this is the first time you've been able to get the A90 Supra from the factory with three pedals.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport a Good SUV for Your Teen?

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is a small and brand new SUV that is both rugged and safe. So is it a good choice for a new teen driver? Let’s take a look at what makes a good sport utility vehicle for a new driver and whether the Ford Bronco Sport meets that criteria. The … The post Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport a Good SUV for Your Teen? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3 Alternatives to Toyota Hybrid SUVs

Toyota has an extensive lineup of efficient SUVs and crossovers, but it does not dominate every class. The post 3 Alternatives to Toyota Hybrid SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
