FOX Reno
Two people arrested for conspiracy to commit arson and grand larceny in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were arrested after their car was reported stolen. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass on Sept. 2 just before 6:30 a.m. The call described the vehicle as Audi SUV with unknown registration facing the wrong way in the travel lane and possibly on fire.
One unit damaged after apartment fire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One apartment is damaged, and one person is possibly displaced after an apartment fire in Reno on Saturday afternoon, authorities say. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Harvard Way.
Teen bicyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by car near McQueen High School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a woman hit him on his bike early Monday morning near McQueen High School. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of West Seventh Street and Sapphire Ridge at around 7:30 a.m. on September 26 on the report of a crash involving a bicyclist.
Reno ranks among worst U.S. cities for air quality, UNR scientists studying health effects
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UNR researchers are working to study the health effects of a relatively recent phenomenon — the extended periods of hazardous air quality in Reno-Sparks caused by smoke from nearby wildfires. The smoke has blanketed the Truckee Meadows so regularly in...
Illegal fireworks spark 1-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Firefighters knock down a one-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:48 p.m., Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a brush fire near Indigo Circle, in between US-395 at Red Rock Road and Stead Blvd. Investigation...
Friends, family and former Wolf Pack players celebrate life of Matt Airoldi
Friends, family and former players celebrating the life of Wolf Pack alum Matt Airoldi Sunday afternoon at Mackay Stadium. Airoldi, a former offensive lineman for Nevada football, died at the age of 51 after a two-year battle with cancer. News 4-Fox 11 photojournalist Kausik Bhakta caught up with Airoldi's old...
