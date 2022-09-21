Delegate Wren Williams has been charged with assault and battery of his opponent, Delegate Marie March Saturday night at a Congressional District Gala in Wytheville. Williams said the event he was preparing to take his pregnant wife home when he bumped into March, apologized to her, and left. As he was getting into his car, police officers approached him and started asking questions. March said she wasn’t hurt, but she believes the bump was intentional and she described it as bullying. A member of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, Jody Early, said he witnessed the incident and agreed with March. Williams and March have a court date now on Nov. 21 in Wythe County General District Court.

WYTHEVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO