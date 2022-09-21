Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Obituary for James Allen Maple
age 58 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Born November 23, 1963 in Virginia Beach he was the son of the late Charles Maple & Doris Overton Maple. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gena Elaine Powers Maple and brother, Charles Merle Maple.
Obituary for Sharion Teresa Porter
Sharion Teresa Porter, age 70 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home. Born August 4, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late Galbeth “Mac” Porter and Hazel Fay “Peggy” Porter. She was also preceded in death by her son, Edward Dale “Nub” Porter, sister, Alma Lugene Cabaniss, grandson, Jostin Dale Porter and Aunts, Barbara Adams and Ann Long, & Uncles, Clyde Davis and Mickey McRoberts.
Obituary for William Gary Grimes
William Gary Grimes, age 66 of Pulaski passed away Thursday morning September 22, 2022 in Roanoke, Virginia. Born April 23, 1956 in Austinville, Virginia he was the son of Maxine Williams Grimes and the late John William Grimes. He was also preceded in death by his brother Henry Ray Grimes.
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
Roots and Reggae Fest returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, you can listen to reggae all while helping out a good cause. The 2022 Roots and Reggae Fest is Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wasena Park in Roanoke. The goal of the event is to embrace cultural diversity and unite Roanoke communities. The annual festival...
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
March swears out assault warrant against Williams
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two Virginia lawmakers facing each other in a highly competitive nomination battle next year got into a real-life confrontation...
WVDOT makes statement on accidental Beckley Travel Plaza fire
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An early morning fire happened at the Beckley Travel Plaza on the Turnpike today, Friday, September 23, 2022. A reported grease fire at a fast-food restaurant closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike earlier this morning. The fire was ruled entirely accidental by firefighters and was turned over […]
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Patrick County Accident
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Patrick County Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche was traveling south on Route 8, when it attempted an abrupt turn onto...
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
Vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash in Patrick Co.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Patrick County during a vehicle pursuit. VSP says the crash happened on Thursday, September 22 at 4:01 p.m. on Route 8 at the Ashby Drive intersection. A 1987 Jeep Commanche was traveling south on Route 8 fleeing from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office when it attempted to make a sharp right turn and went down a steep embankment.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Raleigh and Fayette Counties
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a. East Central Boone County in central West Virginia…. Southeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia…. West Central Fayette County in southeastern West Virginia…. Northwestern Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia…. * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, Doppler...
Car chase becomes fatal
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
Three new officers join Beckley Police Department
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
Delegate Wren Williams has been charged with assault and battery of his opponent, Delegate Marie March Saturday night at a Congressional District Gala in Wytheville. Williams said the event he was preparing to take his pregnant wife home when he bumped into March, apologized to her, and left. As he was getting into his car, police officers approached him and started asking questions. March said she wasn’t hurt, but she believes the bump was intentional and she described it as bullying. A member of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, Jody Early, said he witnessed the incident and agreed with March. Williams and March have a court date now on Nov. 21 in Wythe County General District Court.
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
