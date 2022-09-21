ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Raiders fall to 0-3 following latest 1-score loss

All those close games that seemed to go the Las Vegas Raiders' way last season have ended up as losses so far in 2022. That's left the Raiders as the NFL's only team with three losses in three weeks. Las Vegas fell short at the end once again Sunday, missing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Jokic has supporting cast back with healthy Murray, Porter

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray spotted his two-time reigning MVP teammate in the open and quickly hollered out to him. “Grab me a grape,” the Denver Nuggets point guard said with Nikola Jokic breaking toward a fruit tray Monday at media day. With that, Jokic dished out his first assist of the season. Jokic will have his supporting cast back and healthy this season, with Murray feeling “night and day” better after missing all last year as he recovered from an ACL injury. Michael Porter Jr., too, after being limited to just nine games a year ago due to a balky back.
DENVER, CO
SFGate

No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14

USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

No Fluke | Folsom Football Wins At De La Salle — Again

Austin Mack’s Touchdown Dive With 15 Seconds Left Lifts Folsom Football To Second Win At De La Salle In As Many Seasons •. By the end of the season, a 24-20 win over De La Salle might simply stand as another win on the ledger for a Folsom football team with its eyes on a prize much larger than a midseason nonleague victory.
FOLSOM, CA

