Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
Red Hot & Blue, staple of Joplin’s Rangeline restaurants to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — News has spread fast that a longtime Joplin restaurant on South Rangeline is coming to an end. “After 25 years the family-owned business of Red Hot & Blue Joplin will be smoking BBQ for the last time.” — RED HOT & BLUE. They made the...
Cyclist loses control of motorcycle after jacket gets caught in wheel
MIAMI, Okla. – A motorcyclist’s leather jacket got caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel causing a crash on Sunday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the 309 mile marker of the westbound lane, approximately four...
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on the Will Rogers Turnpike (I-44), about 4 miles west of Miami. Around 5:00 p.m., a 1998 Harley Davidson...
PHOTOS: Mountain Grove police chase leads to massive drug bust
Mountain Grove, Mo. – A storage unit was damaged when a car fleeing police crashed Saturday. The Mountain Grove Police Department says officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen out of Greene County. It fled south of town before crashing into a storage unit. With the help of a K9, police found a gun, meth, […]
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Half-Hour Highlights!
We all hope you had a great and restful weekend! Howie and Bubba take the melancholy outta Monday in this week’s “You Just Got Monday’d!” And with Joplin Humane Society’s community food bank being dangerously low, we invite you to donate what you can to help our furry friends!
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
Shooting in Crawford County mobile home park, search for suspect underway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities search for a suspect after a Pittsburg man was shot Thursday evening. The shooting happened at 121 Glenn Way at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Crawford County. Shortly after 7:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. They got...
GMFS Beekeeper’s Conference
Lisa Sewell is with us to talk about The MSSU Pollinator Club & Joplin Area Beekeepers Association, and invite you to the upcoming Four States Beekeeping Conference! Bees being a critical and highly interesting species, we hope you’ll BEE there to learn more!
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Rear end crash claims life of man in Neosho
Just after 2:30 P.M. on September 20th, the Neosho Police Dispatch received calls regarding a crash near Highway 86 and Baxter Street.
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:24 – Officers were dispatched to Madison and 13th streets for a possible stolen moped in the area. 16:44 – I observed a male on a black mini bike at 12th and Jefferson streets who was revoked. A traffic stop was made and a 45-year-old male was issued a citation for driving while revoked.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
