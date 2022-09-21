ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Stockton boy run over by parade float

STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
STOCKTON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Cyclist loses control of motorcycle after jacket gets caught in wheel

MIAMI, Okla. – A motorcyclist's leather jacket got caught in the motorcycle's rear wheel causing a crash on Sunday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the 309 mile marker of the westbound lane, approximately four...
MIAMI, OK
City
Joplin, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
CASSVILLE, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of "branching out" after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a "Tree City," received the special "Tulip Poplar" in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
#South Wind
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man's belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. "FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022."...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Half-Hour Highlights!

We all hope you had a great and restful weekend! Howie and Bubba take the melancholy outta Monday in this week's "You Just Got Monday'd!" And with Joplin Humane Society's community food bank being dangerously low, we invite you to donate what you can to help our furry friends!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Beekeeper's Conference

Lisa Sewell is with us to talk about The MSSU Pollinator Club & Joplin Area Beekeepers Association, and invite you to the upcoming Four States Beekeeping Conference! Bees being a critical and highly interesting species, we hope you'll BEE there to learn more!
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, "active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:24 – Officers were dispatched to Madison and 13th streets for a possible stolen moped in the area. 16:44 – I observed a male on a black mini bike at 12th and Jefferson streets who was revoked. A traffic stop was made and a 45-year-old male was issued a citation for driving while revoked.
WEBB CITY, MO

