ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
FanSided

Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset

Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker torches Gators, Billy Napier loses mind on sideline before epic finish

Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak against Florida with a 38-33 win Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a SEC East matchup of nationally-ranked teams, withstanding a late flurry from the Gators to prevail. Behind three touchdowns from Hendon Hooker, the 11th-ranked Volunteers played lights out offensively and overcame a head-turning performance from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 453 yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Usf
The Spun

Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today

Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said before Vols start preseason practice

Everything Rick Barnes said about his new Tennessee basketball team on Monday — the Vols officially start preseason practice on Tuesday — during his annual golf tournament benefitting the Emerald Youth Foundation:. ON THE QUESTIONS HE’S LOOKING TO ANSWER WITH THIS TEAM DURING THE PRESEASON. “I think...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines. At 87 years old, some fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy