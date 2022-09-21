Read full article on original website
Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022
Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
Susan Y Bricker obituary 1959~2022
Susan Y Bricker, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Wednesday, May 20, 1959 in Walnut Bottom, she was a daughter of the late Reuben Diller and Dorothy Varner Shaffer. Susan was a 1978 graduate of the Chambersburg Area...
Janice M Donohue obituary 1934~2022
Janice M Donohue (Cramer), age 88, formerly of Hollis, Centerport, and Greenport, NY died on September 22, 2022 in her home in Chambersburg, PA surrounded by her children. Janice was married to her late husband, Peter J. Donohue for 65 years and is survived by their children John (Jane), Lynn (John) Gerken, Kathleen (Kevin) Mulcan, and grandchildren Mark Donohue, Brett (Alyshia) Donohue, and Katelyn Mulcan.
Dennis R Myers obituary 1946~2022
Dennis R Myers, 75, of Fort Loudon, Pa, went into the arms of God on September 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on October 6, 1946, oldest child of Lyle Keefer Myers and Dorothy (Brosious) Myers, of Greencastle, who preceded him in death. Denny graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School...
Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart 1961~2022
Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Charlene was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, May 5, 1961 to the late Charles E. and Dolores G. (Lowans) Minehart. Char had a true passion for rescuing...
John Edward Clevenger obituary 1944~2022
On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 John Edward Clevenger, 78, went peacefully to be with the Lord at his residence. Born March 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Carl & Helen Clevenger and was married to Carol (Lehman) Clevenger for 53 years. John was a graduate of Big...
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
Roy R “Short” Seville obituary 1947~2022
Roy R “Short” Seville, age 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Short was born on November 8, 1947, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Merrill W. and Edith V. Keefer Seville. Short...
Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle obituary 1970~2022
On 9/19/2022, Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle, loving husband and father of three, died after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 52. Although diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, Jeff had subtle symptoms of the...
Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
Donna L Singley obituary 1958~2022
Donna L Singley, 64 of Biglerville, PA passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Gettysburg, PA on August 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. & Sara (Yingst) Singley. Donna is survived by her husband of 44...
David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
Dennis W Breighner obituary 1945~2022
Dennis W Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022
Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr., 90, of Roxbury, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 7, 1932 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Elizabeth Peters Rosenberry. His beloved wife, Marianne Köher Rosenberry, preceded him in death. A US...
Pauline E Nethkin obituary 1922~2022
Pauline E Nethkin was born February 8, 1922 in Doylesburg, PA . She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Price) Crouse. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 100. She married her husband, Arthur M. Nethkin June 8, 1940. He passed away December 27,...
Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022
Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
Mark “Soup” David Chambers 1983~2022
Mark “Soup” David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born November 27, 1983 in Rochester, NY the son of David William and Lorene Margaret (Archer) McShane. Mark graduated in the Class of 2001 from Hilton Central High...
Charles R Miller obituary 1928~2022
Charles R Miller, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Born October 20, 1928 in Mont Alto, PA, he was a son of the late Robert and Mildred Snider Miller. His beloved wife, Kay Kibbe Miller, preceded him in death on April 8, 2020.
