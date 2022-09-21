Janice M Donohue (Cramer), age 88, formerly of Hollis, Centerport, and Greenport, NY died on September 22, 2022 in her home in Chambersburg, PA surrounded by her children. Janice was married to her late husband, Peter J. Donohue for 65 years and is survived by their children John (Jane), Lynn (John) Gerken, Kathleen (Kevin) Mulcan, and grandchildren Mark Donohue, Brett (Alyshia) Donohue, and Katelyn Mulcan.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO