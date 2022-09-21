ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biglerville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022

Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Susan Y Bricker obituary 1959~2022

Susan Y Bricker, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Wednesday, May 20, 1959 in Walnut Bottom, she was a daughter of the late Reuben Diller and Dorothy Varner Shaffer. Susan was a 1978 graduate of the Chambersburg Area...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janice M Donohue obituary 1934~2022

Janice M Donohue (Cramer), age 88, formerly of Hollis, Centerport, and Greenport, NY died on September 22, 2022 in her home in Chambersburg, PA surrounded by her children. Janice was married to her late husband, Peter J. Donohue for 65 years and is survived by their children John (Jane), Lynn (John) Gerken, Kathleen (Kevin) Mulcan, and grandchildren Mark Donohue, Brett (Alyshia) Donohue, and Katelyn Mulcan.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dennis R Myers obituary 1946~2022

Dennis R Myers, 75, of Fort Loudon, Pa, went into the arms of God on September 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on October 6, 1946, oldest child of Lyle Keefer Myers and Dorothy (Brosious) Myers, of Greencastle, who preceded him in death. Denny graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart 1961~2022

Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Charlene was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, May 5, 1961 to the late Charles E. and Dolores G. (Lowans) Minehart. Char had a true passion for rescuing...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022

Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022

David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
DELHI, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022

Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dennis W Breighner obituary 1945~2022

Dennis W Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022

Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jesse B Rosenberry Jr. obituary 1932~2022

Jesse B Rosenberry Jr., 90, of Roxbury, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 7, 1932 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Elizabeth Peters Rosenberry. His beloved wife, Marianne Köher Rosenberry, preceded him in death. A US...
ROXBURY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022

Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mark “Soup” David Chambers 1983~2022

Mark “Soup” David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born November 27, 1983 in Rochester, NY the son of David William and Lorene Margaret (Archer) McShane. Mark graduated in the Class of 2001 from Hilton Central High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
