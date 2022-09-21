Read full article on original website
SFGate
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, who was arrested in February while trying to cross the border into Mexico,...
SFGate
Planned Parenthood asks for hold on Arizona abortion ruling
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases. The state's largest abortion provider said the ruling issued late Friday has created confusion about the status of...
SFGate
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
SFGate
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
SFGate
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
Man arrested in NorCal planned 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting, police say
Officials said he was planning a "'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline."
SFGate
'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger
It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
We got the inside story of the 'nightmare' ukulele flight from California to Hawaii
"Everyone on board was an audience member as well as a performer."
SFGate
Baker’s Dozen | Junior QB Has San Ramon Valley Football Rollin’
Luke Baker’s Five-TD Night At Liberty Gives Him 13 For The Season As A Deep San Ramon Valley Football Team Improved To 4-0 •. Luke Baker stood ready for his postgame interview as San Ramon Valley football teammates ran by him offering playful banter. “Is that THE Luke Baker?,”...
