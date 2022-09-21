Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. Police investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. A man then tried to evade police in...
BBC
Shaun Hegarty: Police action contributed to double murder, coroner says
Police action or lack of action contributed to the deaths of a man and woman in east Belfast in December 2013, a coroner has ruled. The inquest heard that Shaun Hegarty should not have been released from police custody days before murdering Caron Smyth and Finbar McGrillen. The two friends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Cattle rustlers kill at least 11 people during ambush in Kenya
At least 11 people have been killed by cattle rustlers during an ambush in northern Kenya, police said. Eight officers, two civilians and a local chief are said to be among the victims of the violence in Turkana County on Saturday. Members of the National Police Service were pursuing bandits...
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
BBC
Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
BBC
Arrest after woman dies in Somerset suspected hit-and-run
An arrest has been made following the death of a woman in her 70s, who was injured in a suspected hit-and-run. She was found with life-threatening injuries in Dukes Mead, off the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, Somerset, at 16:00 BST on Friday. She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in...
BBC
Man dies following incident with bull on a Llandeilo farm
A farmer has died following an incident involving a bull, BBC Wales understands. It is believed the man, named locally as 58-year-old Maldwyn Harries, was attacked by a bull during a TB test on Friday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers were called to a farm in Penybanc area near Llandeilo,...
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
BBC
Deadly gun attack at Russian school
A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 15 people and injuring 24, Russian officials say. The victims include 11 children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Izhevsk. The gunman killed himself at the scene and was a former...
BBC
Community order for Inverness teen driver who caused fatal crash
A teenage driver who caused the death of his best friend has been sentenced to carry out a community payback order and banned from driving for five years. Connor Lawless was speeding on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused a three-vehicle crash in December 2019.
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
Comments / 2