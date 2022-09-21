ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone

A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
Alan Rickman gave a classic Robin Williams movie a scathing review

The late Alan Rickman’s diaries are being published, and they include some expectedly entertaining stories. What is more expected, though, is that he also criticises a classic Robin Williams movie. The diaries, which originally come in at 24 volumes, have been condensed into a book for publication titled, Madly,...
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star Louise Fletcher dies aged 88

The Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher has died aged 88. Fletcher was best known for her stunning performance in drama movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s nest, as the tyrannical, cold-hearted Nurse Ratched. She starred in the movie opposite Jack Nicholson, who also won a coveted Oscar for his own performance.
Dahmer becomes #1 Netflix series, beating Cobra Kai

Ryan Murphy has become one of the chief purveyors of the true-crime genre, with his American Crime Story anthology Netflix series, and now with the release of Dahmer starring Evan Peters. And it has quickly become the number one show worldwide, beating perennial favourite Cobra Kai. Murphy has turned his...
Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is “bigger, more intense”

Sci-fi series Star Trek Strange New Worlds delighted fans when it first beamed onto streaming service Paramount Plus earlier this year. A spin-off from Star Trek Discovery, the TV series follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew’s adventures on the USS Enterprise. Canonically, the series takes place...
Rings of Power: who are the white cloaks hunting The Stranger?

Who are the white cloaks hunting The Stranger? Evil is on the rise in the fantasy series Rings of Power. The worshipers of Morgoth and Sauron believe that the comet that tore through the skies of Middle-earth is a fell omen. A sign to true believers that the dark lord will soon return to unite the forces of darkness and wipe good from the land.
Rings of Power: What are the Silmarils?

The fantasy series, The Rings of Power, makes plenty of references to JRR Tolkien’s original work, but to varying degrees. Some details, such as the Lord of the Rings character Elrond’s history, go into detail. However, other Easter eggs in the show, such as Morgoth, are only briefly mentioned. Suppose you are only familiar with Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, and haven’t read The Silmarillion. In that case, you may be pretty confused, especially at the Rings of Power episode 5’s latest mention of the ancient gems – the Silmarils.
Chris Evans thinks Ana de Armas will win an Oscar for Blonde

Marvel movie star Chris Evans has shared his belief that Ana de Armas will win an Oscar for her role in the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. Blonde is an upcoming drama movie from Andrew Dominik, exploring the life and fame of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Ana de Armas made the...
Here’s why Alan Rickman was unconvinced by final Harry Potter movie

Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies, was not convinced by the finale to the fantasy movie series. Rickman played the Harry Potter character for over a decade, appearing as a major character in each of the eight instalments. The actor, who died in 2016...
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Tom Hanks share funny health tradition

Looking after your health is important — and Hollywood stars are no exception. Steve Martin and Martin Short have been long-time collaborators across both the big and the small screen: from’90s movies like Father of the Bride to the Emmy-winning TV series Only Murders in the Building. But...
Ridley Scott has a better filmography than Steven Spielberg

With the upcoming release of The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg is once again in the spotlight. The director is, rightly, regarded as a legend of cinema, sitting among the pantheon of the greatest directors of all time. That isn’t hyperbole. His filmography contains some of the best movies ever made, across a wide range of genres: Jaws, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, and so much more.
Pierce Brosnan gives unconventional singing advice to calm nerves

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has shared an unconventional tip for calming nerves while singing. Though, be warned. We’re not too sure how useful it’s going to be. The actor is best known for his roles in the spy thriller movie series, and has also dabbled in romance movies and comedy movies. Later this year, the actor will be joining the DC movies as Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Back in 2008, however, Brosnan took a gamble and starred opposite Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia!
James Earl Jones is retiring but Darth Vader will live on

The era of James Earl Jones providing voice work for Darth Vader is over. However, the ultimate science fiction movie villain will continue to live on. James Earl Jones has been providing the iconic voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars movies since the ’70s, with A New Hope, up until the most recent releases. The actor’s voice could also be heard when Darth Vader returned to the screen via the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, though it was unclear exactly how much voice work the actor provided, and how much was created by AI voice tech Respeecher.
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
Colin Farrell is such a poet, even his texts are lovely

We know Colin Farrell as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. He’s done comedy movies, thriller movies, drama movies, and more in his career, and he’s still growing. For science fiction movie After Yang, director Kogonada was struck by how lyrical Farrell is, even when sending a simple message.
Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date speculation

When is Only Murders in the Building season 3 out? For two seasons, our favourite amateur detectives have been able to track down the killers of the Arconia. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel were set for retirement in the comedy series, but the job of a true crime podcast is never done.
Vin Diesel nearly played the worst Terminator villain

Fast and Furious movie star Vin Diesel almost joined a different family: the Terminator family. The actor was initially considered for the role of the T-X, who is now regarded as one of the franchise’s worst villains, after the huge success of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert Patrick as the series’ previous antagonists.
Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan

Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
