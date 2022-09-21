Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
Time Out Global
It’s official – Idris Elba won’t be the new 007
After years of speculation, we can finally stop asking Idris Elba if he will be the next James Bond. Turns out he’s too old to be the suave spy. Following on from Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong No Time To Die, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are currently seeking the next actor to portray Bond, but have warned the next movie won’t start filming for at least two more years.
'Bond' producers say they love Idris Elba - but don't celebrate just yet
The world may finally have to let go of Idris Elba playing James Bond.
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
James Bond producers understand why Idris Elba might not want the iconic role
After longtime James Bond actor Daniel Craig gave his final bow to the character in 2021, fans have long speculated Idris Elba would make a suitable replacement. However, new comments from Elba and 007 producers indicate it may not happen. During an episode of "The Shop" on HBO, Elba discussed...
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
'Don't Worry Darling' Stars Tangle over Harry Styles in Film's Latest Drama
Critics have largely panned Don't Worry Darling, but the film has captivated the world thanks to its endless stream of behind-the-scenes drama. And on Friday—the day of its long-awaited release—news broke of a supposed on-set "screaming match." Vulture reported on Friday that the verbal brawl in question occurred...
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller meets with Warner Bros. execs about movie and to 'apologize': report
Ezra Miller reportedly met with members of the Warner Bros. leadership team to discuss saving "The Flash" movie which has a June 2023 release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller – who uses they/them pronouns – and their agent recently met with Warners’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy at the Burbank, California studio.
International Business Times
Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Returning To Acting After Lengthy Hiatus
Cameron Diaz is opening up about returning to acting after eight years away from Hollywood. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Friday, Diaz talked about her role in director Seth Gordon's upcoming action-comedy Netflix film "Back in Action," in which she's set to star opposite Jamie Foxx.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing
Watch: Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum. Zoë Kravitz was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Channing Tatum during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 18. Taking advantage of the sunny day, the Batman actress kept her look cool and casual by wearing a black sleeveless top, brown wide-leg pants and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black ballcap and shades. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike tar sported a blue T-shirt under a black button-down, as well as rust-colored jeans, brown sneakers and sunglasses.
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Fans have wanted Idris Elba to play James Bond for years, but it likely won't happen
Idris Elba has been asked about the James Bond role several times through the years, but said a couple weeks ago it isn't a personal goal of his. Producers of the franchise said they understand.
thebrag.com
Daniel Craig talks the ‘slit my wrist’ comment on playing James Bond again
Daniel Craig addresses the “slit my wrist” comments in regards to him playing James Bong again after Spectre. In a now-deleted video from Deadline, Daniel Craig clears up past comments about “slitting his wrists with a glass bottle” before playing James Bond again in the wake of Spectre. He said he, “wouldn’t change a second of it” in regards to returning to play Bond in No Time To Die.
Margot Robbie pays tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch in a solemn black evening gown as she joins co-stars Christian Bale, Andrea Riseborough and Rami Malek on the red carpet for UK premiere of Amsterdam
Margot Robbie paid tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch with a muted all-black ensemble as she joined her co-stars for the European premiere of David O'Russell's star-studded comedy caper Amsterdam at London's Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square on Wednesday. The actress, displayed her impressive abs in an eye-catching gown...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’
Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about conversations centered on her body that she says took place ahead of the Jurassic World Dominion shoot. The actress, who plays Claire Dearing opposite Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady in Universal Pictures’ dinosaur-focused franchise, was asked by Metro in an interview published Thursday to discuss what her role and the latest film meant for female representation in Hollywood action movies. Howard responded by saying she has “been asked to not use my natural body in cinema” but that director Colin Trevorrow stepped in to support her.More from The Hollywood ReporterDave Bautista Disrupts a Family...
