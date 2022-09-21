Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
Andor Star Diego Luna Celebrates His Return To Star Wars: "Thank You All for the Amazing Ride"
This week saw the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ and fans of the franchise are excited to see Diego Luna back as Cassian Andor for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theatres. Currently, the prequel series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Yesterday, Luna took to social media to celebrate his return to Star Wars.
Andor’s first three episodes solve Star Wars’ villain problem
In the run-up to Andor, the team behind the new Disney Plus series has hit one point particularly hard: This isn’t more of the Star Wars space opera. Instead, the show is the nitty gritty of a galaxy far, far away. In a world ravaged by the Force and...
New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director
A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts
Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.
The Walking Dead's New Smart Zombies Are Rooted in the Show's First Episodes
A new walker variant means new problems on the final season of The Walking Dead. "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories," said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, revealing what appeared to be zombies with brraaiinnss. But before The Walking Dead ends with its last episodes, premiering October 2 on AMC, the zombie drama is going back to the beginning: by bringing back "smart" walkers not seen on the flagship since its first season.
'Star Wars: Andor' Already Has A Higher Critical Score Than 'Rogue One’
A very happy Star Wars: Andor day to all those who celebrate. At long last, the first three episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ series are here - the show follows Cassian Andor’s exploits as he “embarks on a path to turn him into a rebel hero”. Yes, we might all know where his journey ends, but that doesn’t make the route to get there any less interesting.
You Can Make Blue Noodles Like The Ones Seen In The New Star Wars Series ‘Andor’
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. “Andor,” the newest Star Wars series to stream on Disney+, premiered with the first...
Newly released Doctor Strange 2 stunt sequence show how gory the sequel almost was
A new stunt sequence from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness depicts an even bloodier brawl between Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and the soldiers at Kamar-Taj. The brief sequence is rehearsed entirely by stunt performers but edited with mild special effects, taking place near the beginning of the film when Wanda invades Kamar-Taj. During the fight, Wanda decapitates a soldier and uses her powers to puppeteer him and make him fight the other soldiers. It's quite creepy, and we definitely understand why certain things were taken out of the film's final cut in order to keep a PG-13 rating.
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Luthen Rael Actor Stellan Skarsgård Looks So Familiar
Stellan Skarsgård portrays Luthen Rael in 'Andor,' but who is the character and where have viewers seen the actor who plays him?
‘Andor’ Episode 2: 5 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Here are 5 easter eggs you may have missed in 'Andor' episode 2
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: Rebel Dawn of a Star Wars Hero
Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing together to give us a feature-length opening. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One, which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It...
How ‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Responds to the ‘Huge Expectation’ of the ‘Star Wars’ Fandom
Diego Luna has no problem dealing with the massive expectations of 'Star Wars' fans for 'Andor'
5 Shows Like ‘Cobra Kai’ to Watch Next
As you wait to watch things unfold during Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai,' here are similar shows to keep you busy.
Andor has a chance to make Star Wars feel fresh one more time
After the long road starting from the lead character’s inception in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the series’ announcement in 2018, Andor has finally premiered on Disney+ with the potential to be the most ambitious show on the streamer since The Mandalorian. The three-episode premiere made a solid first impression, showcasing exciting new elements to see front and center in a Star Wars production.
Disney+ Updates 'Andor' Episode With New Titles
The first three episodes of the long-awaited Star Wars series Andor are nameless no longer, as Disney+ has revealed the titles of all three installments. While the three episodes dropped on the streaming service on Sept. 21, they were listed without any titles. This was likely done by Lucasfilm in an attempt to prevent any spoilers from being leaked. However, by the next afternoon, Disney+ had updated Andor's page to include titles for the trio.
New ‘Cloverfield’ Film in the Works With J.J. Abrams Serving as Producer
Cloverfield fans should be elated: a new installment of the horror film franchise is in the works. Deadline reports that the forthcoming Cloverfield chapter is being helmed by director Babak Anvari, with J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen as producers, Joe Barton writing the script, and Matt Reeves, Bryan Burk, and Drew Goddard serving as executive producers.
