Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
Andor Star Diego Luna Celebrates His Return To Star Wars: "Thank You All for the Amazing Ride"

This week saw the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ and fans of the franchise are excited to see Diego Luna back as Cassian Andor for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theatres. Currently, the prequel series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Yesterday, Luna took to social media to celebrate his return to Star Wars.
New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director

A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)

I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.
The Walking Dead's New Smart Zombies Are Rooted in the Show's First Episodes

A new walker variant means new problems on the final season of The Walking Dead. "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories," said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, revealing what appeared to be zombies with brraaiinnss. But before The Walking Dead ends with its last episodes, premiering October 2 on AMC, the zombie drama is going back to the beginning: by bringing back "smart" walkers not seen on the flagship since its first season.
'Star Wars: Andor' Already Has A Higher Critical Score Than 'Rogue One’

A very happy Star Wars: Andor day to all those who celebrate. At long last, the first three episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ series are here - the show follows Cassian Andor’s exploits as he “embarks on a path to turn him into a rebel hero”. Yes, we might all know where his journey ends, but that doesn’t make the route to get there any less interesting.
Newly released Doctor Strange 2 stunt sequence show how gory the sequel almost was

A new stunt sequence from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness depicts an even bloodier brawl between Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and the soldiers at Kamar-Taj. The brief sequence is rehearsed entirely by stunt performers but edited with mild special effects, taking place near the beginning of the film when Wanda invades Kamar-Taj. During the fight, Wanda decapitates a soldier and uses her powers to puppeteer him and make him fight the other soldiers. It's quite creepy, and we definitely understand why certain things were taken out of the film's final cut in order to keep a PG-13 rating.
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: Rebel Dawn of a Star Wars Hero

Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing together to give us a feature-length opening. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One, which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It...
Andor has a chance to make Star Wars feel fresh one more time

After the long road starting from the lead character’s inception in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the series’ announcement in 2018, Andor has finally premiered on Disney+ with the potential to be the most ambitious show on the streamer since The Mandalorian. The three-episode premiere made a solid first impression, showcasing exciting new elements to see front and center in a Star Wars production.
Disney+ Updates 'Andor' Episode With New Titles

The first three episodes of the long-awaited Star Wars series Andor are nameless no longer, as Disney+ has revealed the titles of all three installments. While the three episodes dropped on the streaming service on Sept. 21, they were listed without any titles. This was likely done by Lucasfilm in an attempt to prevent any spoilers from being leaked. However, by the next afternoon, Disney+ had updated Andor's page to include titles for the trio.
New ‘Cloverfield’ Film in the Works With J.J. Abrams Serving as Producer

Cloverfield fans should be elated: a new installment of the horror film franchise is in the works. Deadline reports that the forthcoming Cloverfield chapter is being helmed by director Babak Anvari, with J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen as producers, Joe Barton writing the script, and Matt Reeves, Bryan Burk, and Drew Goddard serving as executive producers.
