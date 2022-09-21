Therapy ranch needs volunteers for fall festival

Manes and Miracles is holding its first open house in years and is looking for volunteers to help welcome the public through its gates.



Manes and Miracles needs several volunteers to help pull off its “Trot or Treat” open house to celebrate the facility’s growth and to thank the East Valley community that has made it happen, a press release stated.

Volunteers will be hosting Trunk or Treat stations, coordinating vendor booths, helping with fall-themed games and crafts, assisting with parking and more. Volunteers can sign up through the Manes and Miracles website at ManesAndMiraclesAZ.org or through their Facebook page, Manes and Miracles.

“Trot or Treat,” will be held from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 24 at the Manes and Miracles Ranch, 43421 N. Friend Ave. in San Tan Valley.

Since 2018, Manes and Miracles has introduced the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of horses as a powerful therapy partner for more than 160 children with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. As one parent described it, "Manes and Miracles has changed my life because this plot of land has been converted into a special place, not only for [my son], but for his friends and family too."

With Manes and Miracles looking toward kicking off its fifth season of providing physical and occupational therapy with horses to children with special needs, co-founder and director of operations Lindsey Pittman is looking back on what has been accomplished in the last few years.

“I knew the connection between humans and horses was special, but I truly couldn’t have imagined just how profound and far reaching the work we have been doing here would become,” she stated in the release.

To volunteer, contact Becky at becky@manesandmiraclesaz.org or call 480-359-6470 for more details or to arrange a visit.