ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

Therapy ranch needs volunteers for fall festival

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfA8k_0i531IwN00

Manes and Miracles is holding its first open house in years and is looking for volunteers to help welcome the public through its gates.

Manes and Miracles needs several volunteers to help pull off its “Trot or Treat” open house to celebrate the facility’s growth and to thank the East Valley community that has made it happen, a press release stated.

Volunteers will be hosting Trunk or Treat stations, coordinating vendor booths, helping with fall-themed games and crafts, assisting with parking and more. Volunteers can sign up through the Manes and Miracles website at ManesAndMiraclesAZ.org or through their Facebook page, Manes and Miracles.

“Trot or Treat,” will be held from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 24 at the Manes and Miracles Ranch, 43421 N. Friend Ave. in San Tan Valley.

Since 2018, Manes and Miracles has introduced the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of horses as a powerful therapy partner for more than 160 children with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. As one parent described it, "Manes and Miracles has changed my life because this plot of land has been converted into a special place, not only for [my son], but for his friends and family too."

With Manes and Miracles looking toward kicking off its fifth season of providing physical and occupational therapy with horses to children with special needs, co-founder and director of operations Lindsey Pittman is looking back on what has been accomplished in the last few years.

“I knew the connection between humans and horses was special, but I truly couldn’t have imagined just how profound and far reaching the work we have been doing here would become,” she stated in the release.

To volunteer, contact Becky at becky@manesandmiraclesaz.org or call 480-359-6470 for more details or to arrange a visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
macaronikid.com

2022 Boo Baskets

We need your help to spread some SpOoKy Halloween fun for families in the North Phoenix & Anthem area! Macaroni Kid North Phoenix is going to be Boo’ing 200 subscribing families and starting a “Pay It Forward” trend throughout the Phoenix area this October. What is a...
PHOENIX, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona couple who sold cheap gas during the summer now offering free rides to senior citizens in need

PHOENIX - A gas station in the Phoenix area that is known for selling cheap gas is now giving seniors a break by offering them free rides to get important supplies. The service can be used by anyone over 60 who lives within a 10-mile radius of Jaswinder Singh and Ramandeep Kaur's store, and the they will drive those who use the service to the airport, bank or pharmacy if they need a ride, for no charge.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift

In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Barrett-Jackson, SciTech Institute launch new automotive STEM Initiative for Arizona students

Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education. Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cerebral Palsy#Fall Festival#Charity
oucampus.org

10640 E Vogel Ave

PRIVATE POOL - 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN - FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 2022. Located in the coveted, gated community of Suntree East in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. The home has been professionally updated by a designer. Large master suite with private balcony, large walk in closet and luxurious master bath. 2nd bedroom and bath and den located on first level. Open kitchen to great room. Private backyard with sparkling pebbletec pool & water feature. Suntree East offers a community heated pool and spa. Scottsdale Ranch offers parks, tennis, pickleball, boating, walking & biking paths, senior center and golf. 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $4100 JUNE TO AUG. $4500 SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND MAY. $4900 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4500/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES TO NO SMOKING, NO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2333 E. Southern #2044

Excellent 1 bedroom w/ loft - Excellent 1 bedroom w/ loft in a park like setting in Tempe. All appliances included, ceiling fans, fireplace, private single car garage with entrance to your unit. Bedroom on main level with access to the bathroom from the bedroom and from the kitchen. Spiral staircase to loft area with closet. Beautiful Saltillo tile in all main areas with new carpet in the bedroom and loft and new paint throughout.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

4930 E Michigan Ave

2bd/2ba North Scottsdale home in gated Triple Crown - 2 bedroom 2 Bath home located in the desirable and gated Triple Crown in North Scottsdale available in October. Fully Furnished and in a Gated community provides safe, quiet evenings, perfect for traveling nurses and people on assignment. Security Deposit is adjusted for short term tenants. The location is a gateway to the entire valley with Easy access to the 202 and 51. Local stores, eateries and entertainment are minutes away, minutes from MAYO Clinic. Wood flooring all appliances and a corner lot round out the amenities of the wonderful gem. Call Ken Adams with CODA Properties today at 480-779-0565 to schedule your viewing of this home. Security deposit is one months rent, Pets must be approved ($200 non-refundable one time pet fee applies) City of Scottsdale rental tax is tenant paid in addition to rental amount.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
allaboutarizonanews.com

Farmer Boys Announces Second Arizona Location Opening in Tolleson This Fall

Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced its second Arizona location to open this fall in the city of Tolleson at 1220 South 83rd Avenue. The restaurant is slated to open in October and will serve all day breakfast, award-winning burgers, hearty salads and sandwiches, colossal onion rings and zucchini sticks, hand-scooped frosty milkshakes, and more.
TOLLESON, AZ
oucampus.org

8607 E Thornwood Dr.

IDEAL SCOTTSDALE HOME - IDEAL SCOTTSDALE HOME IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION. THE GREAT ROOM/KITCHEN AREA IS WARM AND INVITING AND PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETRY, GRANITE COMPOSITE COUNTERTOPS, GAS COOKTOP, AND A HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND! CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS WITH TILE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME. STORAGE AREA OFF OF CARPORT, FRONT AND BACK AUTOMATIC WATERING SYSTEM, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. MINUTES AWAY FROM 101 FREEWAY, SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE, CHAPARRAL PARK AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS IN THE VALLEY!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
oucampus.org

1401 E. DUNLAP AVE

Hillside 2bd 2bath - Enjoy your private, enclosed patio in this small, well-managed, all-single-story complex. Quiet neighborhood next to mountain preserve with trails. 988 square foot, 2bed/2bath, Large Kitchen with lots of storage, granite countertops, all stainless appliances, bedrooms have walk-in closets. Center-hallway closet, Living room with vaulted ceilings, laundry room in unit with hook-ups. Pets are allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley

Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley. This $30,600,000 property, located at 7265 N. 40th St., is situated above all other home sites. This 5-acre parcel awaits an architectural masterpiece to capture the most prolific views in the community. In-house architect Stratton Andrews has designed an 18,000-square-foot showcase home custom to this lot demonstrating the endless possibilities within this home site. The breathtaking Amethyst home site itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece. The design flows with the topography allowing 270-degree views of the Valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert.
PHOENIX, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
689
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy