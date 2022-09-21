Read full article on original website
WLOX
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
WEAR
Body cam video of Escambia County in-custody death released; Deputy will not be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office released the body cam video Friday of May's in-custody death in Escambia County, announcing a former deputy involved will not be charged. It happened on the afternoon of May 20 at Beverley Pkwy. and W Street near the Brent Raiders football field. Frank...
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
State Attorney’s Office clears Escambia Co. deputies after man dies in custody, lead deputy fired
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the in-custody death of Francisco Lugo, saying they found no evidence that Escambia County deputies were criminally negligent. On May 20, deputies received a call about a suspicious person, who ended up being Lugo. When deputies arrived, they found Lugo walking […]
9 arrested in undercover drug operation, Mobile Police still looking for 7
Through the operation, police confiscated 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866, and five guns.
Man arrested after holding knife to pregnant woman’s stomach: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman and holding a knife to her stomach after finding out the woman sent “twerking” pictures to people, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Shai Hakym Matthews, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, aggravated battery, […]
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for possible home invaders, may have shot 2
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they said broke into a Citronelle home and shot two people, according to a Facebook post from Team Sheriff. Dylan Mitchell Adams and Shelbie Danielle Byrd allegedly broke into a home and shot two people. Deputies described it as a […]
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
wfft.com
Navy officer killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers who arrived at a crash scene in Pensacola this summer found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
Birmingham man killed in crash identified, Foley man facing charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. Prim is facing homicide charges […]
Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS. Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. […]
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
