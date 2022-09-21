Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Move Football Operations To Miami Amid “Near Worst-Case Scenario” Forecast
With the National Hurricane Center predicting a “near worst-case scenario” when Hurricane Ian is forecast to slam ashore in Tampa Bay Thursday, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have decided to decamp to Miami to for their scheduled Sunday Night Football home game this weekend against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The marquee matchup is set to be held at Tampa’s Raymonds James Stadium and broadcast on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bucs announced they will make use of the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida starting Wednesday since the Dolphins “would be finished...
Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.
Georgia Tech coaching search could include candidates with Penn State ties
It is certainly not unprecedented for a head coach to lose his job before October in college football, but it is a rarity to see three head coaching changes be made before the calendar flips from September to October. Yet, on Monday, Georgia Tech became the third FBS program to part ways with its head coach by relieving Geoff Collins of his head coaching responsibilities in Atlanta. Georgia Tech followed Nebraska and Arizona State in making changes at the top of their respective football programs in September, and the Yellow Jackets job, in particular, could have some familiar names to...
Cavs intent on settling "unfinished business" this year
The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2022-23 season with high expectations. Fresh off an appearance in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament last spring, the team is intent on settling its “unfinished business.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Bob Huggins Said During His Preseason Press Conference
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Monday to discuss the upcoming season.
Comments / 0