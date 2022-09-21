Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
nwestiowa.com
Area development group awards six
SANBORN—Market and municipal leaders gathered to celebrate the previous year and contemplate the next one Thursday, Sept. 22, at Yesterday’s Memories & Truck Museum in Sanborn. It was the 12th annual partner meeting for Northwest Iowa Development, a commerce-centric collaboration between Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola and Sioux counties plus...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds race-baits in new tv ad
Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate's approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: the racist tropes in Governor Kim Reynolds' latest tv ad are deliberate. DISPARAGING ONE BLACK...
nwestiowa.com
Calvin Sneiderman, 75, Sheldon
SHELDON—Calvin Lee Sneiderman, age 75, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon, Iowa, with the Rev. Dan Baker officiating. Burial...
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County board discusses deal with OEC
SIBLEY—The Osceola Board of Supervisors heard an update from Melissa Loehr and Marlee Christoffel of Care Connections of Northern Iowa during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Sibley. Loehr is the CCNIA chief executive officer and Christoffel is the service coordinator for Osceola County. “My goal today is to...
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Raising college spirit
Thumbs-up to record enrollments at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon. All three reported setting new marks for the number of students this fall. Dordt has 1,858 students, up 72 from last year, which set a record to top...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Vet tech talks career at Sutherland event
SUTHERLAND—A group of N’West Iowa students had a heart-to-heart meeting with a dog named Hazel and a kitten named Ferdinand during Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days Sept. 8 near Sutherland. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hosted the three-day agriculture- and animal-focused event Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 6-8, at...
nwestiowa.com
Meghan Danielson joins Hawarden police staff
HAWARDEN—Meghan Danielson is ready to make a difference in her hometown after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Aug. 22. She and Gage Klein were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John Millikan and officer Stephanie Arroyo. Danielson, a 20-year-old Hawarden native, has been...
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
