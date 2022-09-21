Read full article on original website
Florida soccer blanked by Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The struggles continue for Florida soccer’s rebuilding project, as the team lost 3-0 to Southeastern Conference opponent Georiga, at home, on Sunday. So far this season, the Gators (2-8) are 0-3 in conference play after their shoutout loss to the Bulldogs (8-3). During the first...
No. 12 Florida volleyball upset by South Carolina in five sets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) - For the first time this season, the No. 12-ranked Florida volleyball team suffered its first defeat in Southeastern Conference play, after losing in five sets to unranked South Carolina. The Gators (10-3) also had their 7-match winning streak snapped by the Gamecocks (7-5) with Sunday’s loss....
No. 20 Florida football loses first road game of the season to No. 11 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WCJB) - After playing their first three games of the season at home, in front of the orange and blue faithful, the No.20-ranked Florida football team traveled to Knoxville to face No. 11 Tennessee in their first road game of the season. The much anticipated top-25 showdown featured “College Gameday” on site and the excitement of the battles of yesteryear.
Gator Insider: Florida faces Tennessee in first road game of the season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time this fall, the Florida football team will play an opponent outside the friendly confines of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators hit the road in week four of the college football season to take on a familiar opponent they’ve beaten like a drum the in the recent past, Tennessee. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell gives you some insight to this contest and what might decide the outcome.
NCFL schools, colleges set close due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida school districts and colleges are canceling classes this week in preparation for Hurricane Ian which is moving toward the state. Columbia County School Closures. Columbia County School District officials say they expect some schools will be opened as emergency shelters in the...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga moves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can be tough to figure out. In this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness learn three moves you will see in every class.
Stephen C O’Connell Center will hold a job and internship fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job and internship fair held by the UF Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering on Monday. The CISE career fair helps students and alumni with computer engineering, computer science or digital arts, and sciences backgrounds. Attendees spend the afternoon talking with...
HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser. Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. . “It’s a sacred plant and god...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are meeting again on Tuesday to determine what to do with the West End Golf Course. . The rezoning and land use change that is being asked for by developers would add up to 70 residential units to the property. Protestors met...
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried hosted the discussion at Heartwood Soundstage in the Downtown area. Hawk and Fried opened the conversation about voting to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraceptive access. They opened the floor for some residents to ask...
Toy collectors meet up in Gainesville for Gatorsville CollectorFest Toy Show
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Toy Shows held their first Gatorville Collectorfest in Gainesville. Adults and kids were able to buy toys, comics, artwork, and video games. Dozens of vendors sold vintage and modern collector’s items including Hot Wheels, G.I.-Joe, Stars Wars, and Transformers. The promoter Jeff Davis said...
Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Alachua County sandbag locations. Alachua...
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
Ocala CEP highlights Hospice of Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Weekly Buzz, Ocala CEP continues its look into Alzheimer’s awareness. . Hospice of Marion County is marking this September with education and interactive events about the disease.
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic office was filled with more than 30 voters. As Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” meet and greet campaign. He spoke to people about issues he would fix if he was voted in including education and women’s health.
Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida hospital held a 5k Saturday to raise money for cancer research. . Employees at Lake Butler Hospital hosted the first ever United For A Cure 5k Cancer Walk. People who participated in the walk, community sponsors, and cancer ribbon sales all contributed...
Tropical Storm Ian gets better organized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TS Ian slowly getting better organized in the central Caribbean and is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Category three Hurricane as it moves into the Gulf. All of NCFL continues to be included in the “Cone of Uncertainty” Day 5 Outlook. The anticipated impact for NCFL...
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20 residents representing Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Senator Marco Rubio, and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Ocala for Super Saturday. They split up into teams door knocking and phone banking to encourage residents to vote for their candidates. Each person laid out signs and handed...
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
