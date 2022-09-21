Read full article on original website
Auburn Volleyball rolls home after sweeping Alabama series
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren't going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to several...
Auburn SWA Djenane Paul to participate in inaugural SEC Opportunity Forum
AUBURN, Ala. – Executive associate athletic director Djenane Paul will represent Auburn in the inaugural SEC Opportunity Forum class, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. "I'm honored, humbled and thankful to represent Auburn Athletics and grateful to the SEC for this tremendous opportunity," said Paul, Auburn's senior woman administrator. "It's...
Tigers in the hunt through 36 holes at SEC Fall Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf utilized a pair of stellar below-par rounds Sunday to lock down second place heading into Monday's stroke play finale. "Our guys really came to battle today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "Some of them didn't have their best stuff today, but they hung tough and played smart golf. Coach Williams and I are very proud of them. Heading into tomorrow, our goal is to remain focused and put ourselves in a position to play for a title on Tuesday."
Auburn wins SEC opener, beats Missouri 17-14 in OT
AUBURN, Ala. – In a most improbable ending, Cayden Bridges recovered a fumble in the end zone after Anders Carlson kicked a field goal to give Auburn a 17-14 overtime victory Saturday on Homecoming at Jordan-Hare Stadium. "I told our players I'm proud of them," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin...
Auburn football notebook: It Just Means (Koy) Moore
AUBURN, Ala. – In his fourth game at Auburn, Koy Moore produced more than half of the Tigers' receiving yards against Missouri, totaling 74 yards on four receptions, including an impressive 57 yards after catch. "Koy is a baller," said quarterback Robby Ashford, who completed 12 of 18 passes...
Auburn blanked by Ole Miss 1-0
AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn soccer team once again saw a valiant effort from its back line but could not catch the lucky bounce into the back of the net that it needed to match No. 13 Ole Miss, falling 1-0 at the Auburn Soccer Complex Sunday. Despite taking...
‘Different mindset’: Auburn defense clamps down in second half
AUBURN, Ala. – For the Auburn defense, the message all week was simple. Fight until the end. A week ago, the defense kept it close in the first half but let it get away in the second half. Fourteen points at halftime turned into 41 by the end of the game.
Tigers gear up for SEC Fall Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – Looking to build off its season-opening victory a week ago, the Auburn men's golf team will pick up play at the SEC Fall Preview at Old Overton in Birmingham this week. "The SEC Fall Preview will be another great opportunity for us to work on some...
Auburn takes home two doubles titles in final day of 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Both of Auburn's doubles teams participating in the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, NC. Took home a title for their respective flights on Sunday. The Tigers also won an additional three matches in singles play. Senior Carolyn Ansari and junior Ariana Arseneault were crowned champions...
Auburn Volleyball sets up block party in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Early Saturday afternoon featured a loud Orange and Blue block party on the Crimson Tide campus. Auburn Volleyball's 16.5 blocks paved the way for a 3-1 (26-28, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15) win over rival Alabama. It took a moment for the Tigers to find their footing in...
Tigers blank Pensacola State, UAB in fall exhibition opener
BIRMINGHAM – Not allowing a run in 14 innings of work, Auburn softball's pitching staff tossed back-to-back shutouts against Pensacola State and UAB to sweep a doubleheader at Mary Bowers Field to open the fall exhibition slate. Jumping out with runs in the first three innings, the Tigers cruised...
Auburn moves to fourth, Schofill remains in tie for lead at Mason Rudolph Championship
AUBURN, Ala. – After the second round of the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn. on Saturday, Auburn moved up to fourth place with a 54-hole team score of 558 (+2). Auburn senior Megan Schofill remains in a tie for first place individually through two rounds at 7-under overall after firing a 69 (-3) today.
Auburn to host No. 13 Ole Miss for SEC home opener
AUBURN, Ala. — Returning to the friendly confines of the Auburn Soccer Complex, the Auburn soccer team (4-2-4, 0-2) is set to host No. 13 Ole Miss (8-0-2, 2-0) for its home opener in conference play. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Alex Perlman and Marion...
Schofill’s 68 puts her in tie for lead after round one of Mason Rudolph Championship
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn senior Megan Schofill's bogey-free 68 (-4) puts her in a tie for the individual lead after the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championship on Friday. Schofill birdied three of her last five holes at the Vanderbilt Legends Course to climb into the tie for first place. Friday's round marks the 12th time that Schofill has broken 70 in a collegiate tournament in her career.
Auburn players post two wins over ranked opponents in singles at 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Carolyn Ansari and junior Ariana Arseneault each posted singles wins over ranked opponents on Friday at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, NC. In her first match of the day, Ansari defeated Michigan's Kari Miller 7-6 (2), 6-3, who is ranked No. 17 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, before falling to 55th ranked Alana Smith from host school NC State 6-4, 2-6, 5-7.
