CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 MINUTES AGO