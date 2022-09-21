Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Jokic has supporting cast back with healthy Murray, Porter
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray spotted his two-time reigning MVP teammate in the open and quickly hollered out to him. “Grab me a grape,” the Denver Nuggets point guard said with Nikola Jokic breaking toward a fruit tray Monday at media day. With that, Jokic dished out his first assist of the season. Jokic will have his supporting cast back and healthy this season, with Murray feeling “night and day” better after missing all last year as he recovered from an ACL injury. Michael Porter Jr., too, after being limited to just nine games a year ago due to a balky back.
Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0