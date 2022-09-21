ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Spicy Beef And Noodles Soup Recipe

There are thousands of different types of soup you can make and most of them will undoubtedly hit the spot on a cold day, but everyone has a favorite. If you are looking to spice up your soup rotation, this spicy beef and noodles soup is a great find. It's packed with noodles, beef strips, and a spicy broth that will hit the spot for the spice lover in all of us! It's also one of those soups that is filling enough that you don't need a side or starter as the soup is plenty filling on its own.
Epicurious

The Best Vegetarian Stuffing Ever

Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 1 hour 45 minutes. Stuffing has always been my favorite Thanksgiving side, even back when the only version I knew came from a box. This vegetarian stuffing recipe, which I’ve been perfecting for about 15 years, mimics the salty, herbaceous flavors of the store-bought stuff, but it’s actually a deeply flavorful, rustic (and eggless) bread pudding made with crusty baguettes, seasonal vegetables, and plenty of fresh sage.
Food & Wine

Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans

This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
Gin Lee

Ham and cheese casserole

It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
12tomatoes.com

Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Real Simple

Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad

This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
The Kitchn

Lidia Bastianich’s Shrimp Scampi Is Perfect in Every Way

If you’re a fan of Italian cooking, chances are you’re familiar with Lidia Bastianich. An icon of Italian cooking, Lidia has written cookbooks, hosted TV shows, owned restaurants, and has won a plethora of awards. It’s safe to say she has influenced the culinary world in immeasurable ways. So when picking out recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, including Lidia’s recipe was an obvious choice.
Epicurious

Garlicky Green Beans

For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.
recipesgram.com

Quick Pineapple Pie

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
Real Simple

Balsamic Steak With Radicchio and Pears

This steak dinner is made for a weeknight but easily impresses dinner guests. The whole meal is cooked on the grill and delivers that beloved charred flavor. No grill? No problem. Use a grill pan for equally delicious results. Juicy, sweet pears and bitter radicchio, both grilled, complement the rich steak and vibrant balsamic-shallot dressing. A final sprinkling of creamy and funky blue cheese and a scattering of chives is the final touch to this stellar dinner. Serve this striking dish family-style on a platter and it will be your most requested dinner from here on out.
The Guardian

Sweetcorn and spicy salad: Joe Woodhouse’s recipes for grilled vegetables

Barbecue season may have passed, but all grilling – outdoor or indoor – imparts an addictive smokiness to food. Today’s Turkish salad uses the initial energy of the flames; I love tumbling veg on to a barbecue (or griddle pan), where the high heat cooks them quickly, which helps keep them juicy. And just about everyone loves elotes, a Mexican street food of grilled and dressed sweetcorn. Mind you, everything is better cooked over fire or scorched.
EatingWell

ThePrep: Quick Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You'll Love

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. I love seeing all the delicious fall fruits and veggies on the grocery store shelves. The saying goes, "You eat with your eyes first," and the gorgeous array of colorful apples, squash and dark leafy greens has me hungry! Not only is this seasonal produce delicious—it's also packed with helpful anti-inflammatory ingredients that do everything from supporting our immune health to protecting against chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. This week of quick and delicious dinners will help you get your fill of these important nutrients.
AOL Corp

Cornbread and eggs is the old-fashioned way southerners use up leftover cornbread

Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn. There will never come a day when the discussion—er, argument—amongst Southerners around how to make the best cornbread comes to a definitive close. Some choose the baking dish, while others stay true to the cast-iron skillet. Many herald the addition of browned butter, while a small faction remains adamant about throwing in sugar. However, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that cornbread is always welcome on the table.
