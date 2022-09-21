ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence

Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City

The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Fanatics releases 2022 NFL Salute to Service: Where to get Steelers, Eagles shirts, hats, hoodies and more

Fanatics has released their 2022 NFL Salute to Service gear, available to purchase on their website. According to the NFL, “Salute to Service is a year-round effort to Honor, Empower and Connect our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community in the United States and across the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
