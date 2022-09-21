Read full article on original website
3 police officers to face trial in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill...
2-year-old shot inside home in North Philadelphia: police
A 2-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot in the back inside a North Philadelphia home Saturday night. According to NBC10, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2200 block of 20th Street just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
1975 cold murder case suspect held for trial in central Pa.
Charges filed in the cold murder case of Lindy Sue Biechler in 1975 have been held for trial based on non-traditional DNA evidence a judge determined is sufficient for prosecution. David Sinopoli, 68, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, will face criminal homicide charges in Lancaster County Court for...
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Pa. driver indicted in crash that killed N.J. corrections officer
A grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania motorist on charges that he was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a disabled car on a New Jersey highway last year, killing an off-duty corrections officer. Trevor M. Annunziata, 28, of Lansdale, Montgomery County, was driving a...
Philly crime happening at Disney World? That’s what police mapping data showed
When the Philadelphia Police Department tracks crime, the location of each incident is mapped using coordinates. For example, a shooting that occurred on a certain city block is entered into a database to help analyze where shootings are happening. Since 2015, thousands of locations that were originally reported by a...
Central Pa. man who died in motorcycle crash identified: coroner
A man who died Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from the vehicle has been identified, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay. Dan Baldwin, 33, of Peach Bottom Township, was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m. Thursday, according to the coroner’s report. The...
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
A microwave fire forced hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students to evacuate apartments
A fire that began in a microwave on the third floor eventually forced the evacuation of hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students from their apartments. 6ABC was on the scene at 38th and Chestnut in University City. Per the news outlet, the smoke from the blaze filled the lower floors...
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments during Bethlehem-area campaign stop
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City
The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
DeVonta Smith is this week’s star as Eagles remain unbeaten
LANDOVER, Md. — DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 24-8 Sunday to remain unbeaten. Smith made acrobatic catches...
Fanatics releases 2022 NFL Salute to Service: Where to get Steelers, Eagles shirts, hats, hoodies and more
Fanatics has released their 2022 NFL Salute to Service gear, available to purchase on their website. According to the NFL, “Salute to Service is a year-round effort to Honor, Empower and Connect our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community in the United States and across the world.
