Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 26: What You Need to Know
Australian shares have started the week plunging around 2%. The S&P/ASX200 was sharply lower, dropping 121.40 points or 1.85% to 6,453.30 and setting a new 20-day low. The broader All Ordinaries Index was down 137.50 points or 2.03% to 6,651.20. Across the market, sectors were mixed, with 9 of 11...
tipranks.com
Is General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Worth Buying after Strong Q1-2023 Results?
Due to General Mills’ strong brand power and inelastic product line, it has been able to perform well despite high inflation. However, this comes at a cost, as GIS stock appears to be trading above its intrinsic value. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported strong Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings on September...
tipranks.com
Why did Woodside (ASX:WDS) and Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) shares plunge today?
Woodside Petroleum and Beach Energy shares fell amid a punishing day for Australian energy stocks, as a strong U.S. dollar and recession concerns keep many investors on edge. Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WDS) and Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) shares fell sharply on a day marked by broad selling in ASX energy stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy (XEJ) index dropped more than 6%.
tipranks.com
TFI International (TSE:TFII): What is Attractive About This Canadian Stock?
TFI International (TSE:TFII) (NYSE:TFII) shares have leaped 3x in the past three years. TFI has an excellent track record of outpacing street EPS expectations. In addition, the company has been regularly returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, TFI International provides freight transportation and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio
After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows.
tipranks.com
C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks
Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
tipranks.com
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Drops on Lowered Q3 Outlook
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trending lower in the pre-market session today after the company said it now expects to deliver only 25.500 vehicles in the third quarter versus the earlier guidance of 27,000 to 29,000 deliveries. The development comes owing to supply chain challenges for the company even as...
tipranks.com
Casino Stocks like Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), Melco Up As Macau Eases COVID Curbs
Shares of casino stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) were up in pre-market trading on Monday as Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced that tours to Macau will resume. Seng stated that the process of issuing eVisas to mainland Chinese visitors will resume...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
tipranks.com
Shell Terminates Offshore Wind Projects in Ireland
Shell exits Ireland as it moves out of the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group, citing regulatory hurdles. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced yesterday that it is withdrawing from the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group in Ireland, citing the country’s regulatory hurdles. Shell entered...
tipranks.com
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Snaps Up Stake in Lithium Company, Greenwing Resources
Shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) were on an upswing on Monday as the Chinese automaker through its subsidiary, Blue Northstar Limited snapped up a 12.2% stake in an Australian lithium company, Greenwing Resources for A$12 million. As a part of this strategic agreement, NIO will subscribe to 21.8 million shares...
tipranks.com
META, ZM, or AMD: Which Tech Stock Could Boost Your Portfolio Returns the Most?
Tech stocks have been battered this year amid rising interest rates and macro challenges. Here we will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three tech stocks and see which one could navigate near-term challenges to fetch higher returns. Investors are bracing for tougher times as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate...
tipranks.com
Three analysts from London – and their most successful stock ratings
Here are three UK-based stocks recommended by analysts. Analyst ratings on stocks can be a big help for investors – and if the analyst has a 100% success rate on the stock, then that’s an even better sign – here’s three companies successfully tipped by top analysts.
tipranks.com
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Buy RPS Group, Bolsters Environmental Management Capabilities
Tetra Tech is set to make its third acquisition of the year with the buyout of RPS Group. The acquisition will not only enhance the company’s consulting capabilities but will also solidify its foothold in the European market. Engineering services and consulting company Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to...
tipranks.com
Fossil or Green Energy Stocks: Which is the Better Investment?
Petroleum drillers or fossil-fuel killers – which one is the better bet for long-term investors? Both types of energy businesses have their pros and cons, but a future-facing outlook suggests it’s time to update your portfolio as an global transition is already in progress. In the 2020s, investors...
tipranks.com
Planet Fitness Stock (NYSE:PLNT) is up This Morning: Here’s Why
Planet Fitness lands a nod from Raymond James analysts, sending the stock shooting upward. However, several potential downside factors lurk in the background. Mondays may be the worst day of the week for a lot of people and certain lasagna-loving cats, but for chain gym leader Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), it was a great morning indeed. That’s largely thanks to a surge in share price during Monday morning’s trading session.
tipranks.com
bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) Appoints New Interim Finance Chief
Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were down in pre-market trading on Monday after the biotechnology company stated in an SEC filing that it had appointed Katherine Breedis as the Company’s interim CFO, its principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer. Breedis will succeed Jason F. Cole, bluebird bio’s...
tipranks.com
V vs. MA vs. AAPL: Which Stock is Best for Fintech Exposure?
Apple, Mastercard, and Visa are blue-chip darlings that may have the most room to run in financial technology. Though the fintech trade has blown up, I’d look for such behemoths to make their mark. The fintech bubble may have burst as valuations in the tech scene fell back to...
tipranks.com
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Second Prime Day is Coming in October
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is holding a second Prime Day style shopping event on October 11 and 12. The holiday deals move comes as consumers tighten purse strings globally. Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale which will be the first time Amazon holds two sales events in a year.
tipranks.com
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) Up After Contract Renewal
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) were up in morning trading on Monday as the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract worth $95.9 million with the data analytics company. The contract will be over a five-year period. Palantir will support the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)...
Comments / 0