wcbi.com
Victim files simple assault case against attacker in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tate County man is charged in an Oxford assault case. Just after midnight on September 18th, there was an altercation around Fillmore Avenue in the city. The victim was hit once, fell, and hit his head. Oxford Police became aware of the situation after...
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
wcbi.com
A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
wcbi.com
Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
wcbi.com
Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today. A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning. There was a threat to the school posted on social media. No incident of this kind...
wcbi.com
MSU campus police and MHP get together to deal with game day traffic
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On gameday weekends Starkville’s population doubles and so does the traffic.. as thousands of fans come in from across the country. When the Bulldogs take the field at Davis Wade Stadium, there are tens of thousands of fans there to cheer them on. And...
