Pontotoc County, MS

wcbi.com

Victim files simple assault case against attacker in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tate County man is charged in an Oxford assault case. Just after midnight on September 18th, there was an altercation around Fillmore Avenue in the city. The victim was hit once, fell, and hit his head. Oxford Police became aware of the situation after...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
GRENADA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
TUPELO, MS
