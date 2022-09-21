WHEN HOUSTON MULTI-DISCIPLINARY artist Matt Manalo was asked to create a new work for The Periwinkle Foundation’s annual Making A Mark exhibit, which would include over 200 pieces of art and creative writing by child patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, he had no idea how profoundly the experience would impact own practice, or how much he would learn from his young collaborators.

