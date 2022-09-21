ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Collaborates with Young Cancer Patients to Create Moving Memories of ‘Home’

WHEN HOUSTON MULTI-DISCIPLINARY artist Matt Manalo was asked to create a new work for The Periwinkle Foundation’s annual Making A Mark exhibit, which would include over 200 pieces of art and creative writing by child patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, he had no idea how profoundly the experience would impact own practice, or how much he would learn from his young collaborators.
Its Beaches Are Divine — And So Are Aruba’s Food and Public-Art Scenes

GLEAMING WHITE BEACHES and clear, turquoise waters in the shadows of towering cliffs dotted with centuries-old forts may come to mind when you think of the diver’s paradise of Aruba. An historic, Dutch-style downtown with tall skinny candy-colored buildings, too. All that is, of course, a major draw. Increasingly,...
