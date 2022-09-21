ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky

(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
