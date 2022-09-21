Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Deion Sanders coaching options: Georgia Tech, Auburn and what it will take to stay at Jackson State
With Georgia Tech firing Geoff Collins on Sunday (a move that will become official Monday), it’s my understanding that the program has tabbed Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as its top target. It makes a lot of sense. Is there anyone more popular in the city of Atlanta...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida
Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 41-34 upset loss to Kansas State
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Boise State vs. UTEP: Andy Avalos' future, Bryan Harsin's return mulled by media
Boise State football lost 27-10 at UTEP Friday, and second-year head coach Andy Avalos was the target of the media's postgame reaction. Media members also mulled the idea of Bryan Harsin, who was the Broncos' head coach from 2014-20 before leaving for Auburn, returning to Boise State. “We’re capable of...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 10 Arkansas suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday in the Southwest Classic, falling 23-21 to No. 23 Texas A&M in a wild one from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to drop to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks scored the first 14 points...
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky
(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0