Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO