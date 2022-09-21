Read full article on original website
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp
Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up sixth win
Bard (6-4) struck out two and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. Bard entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning, and he stayed in the game to pitch a scoreless 10th frame. He's turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 12:3 K:BB while racking up six saves and three wins. Bard now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the season.
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Won't return in 2022
Lowe (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe has been sidelined with back inflammation since Sept. 12, and he received an injection Tuesday. The Rays hoped that he would be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll ultimately be held out down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Lowe's offseason program will be significantly impacted by his injury.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Riding pine Friday
Bellinger isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will get a day off Friday with lefty Jose Quintana starting the game for St. Louis. Trayce Thompson will take his spot in center field and bat seventh.
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sits again Saturday
Hayes will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Cubs. Hayes doesn't seem to be dealing with an injury, but it's unusual to see him stuck on the bench. He hasn't been completely shut down, as he appeared off the bench in Thursday's series opener. Perhaps the Pirates simply wanted to avoid overtaxing the 25-year-old at the end of an uncompetitive season. Rodolfo Castro will get the start at third base.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Steps out of lineup
Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Pujols launched two homers Friday to reached 700 for his career and went 1-for-4 with run Saturday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Juan Yepez will bat fifth as the designated hitter.
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Scratched due to illness
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis due to an illness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Freeman will sit for the second game in a row, though it's unclear if his off day Friday was anything other than a routine one. Miguel Vargas will make another start at first base in his absence.
